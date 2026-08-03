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Barbara at Projectkin's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin
8h

Bravo, Ian (and Ted) well done. We’ll be ready for you when you turn to family history! Meanwhile keep the world safe for truth tellers by protecting the first amendment. We need you, now more than ever.

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