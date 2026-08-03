Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 3, 2026

I hand over the Storylines “printing press” today to Ian Rosenberg, my colleague and a crack media lawyer whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with in recent months. He’s an expert in First Amendment law and a theater guy who, in this guest essay, draws some parallels between the two.

Fair warning: Like any good attorney, Ian came armed with citations.

I AM PLEASED to be contributing a guest essay to Storylines, a series that I have found gripping, moving and thought-provoking. I told your regular host a story about how being a theater major in college influenced my writing as a lawyer and author, and he thought it might be of interest to the Storylines audience.

In the present, I am a media lawyer with over 20 years of experience in First Amendment, libel and news law. In the past, I was a theater major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a freshman, I cofounded a theater company with friends called Free Dorm Theater (which later evolved into Freedom Theater, once we moved in to apartments). After law school, I came to New York City and cofounded another arts collective named Ovo, where I produced and directed plays, performance art and films.

I think the most useful insight that I learned from all of these dramatic experiences, for both my later work as a lawyer and much later work as an author, was simply: how to focus on audiences.

Ian Rosenberg.

When you’re interpreting a script, and staging a play, you have to think about the audience.[1] How will they hear the text, see the actors, understand the meaning of what is on the page? Who are they likely to be, what environment will they be in, and what do you want them to take away from the production? Asking these questions and thinking about how to deliver answers was for me one of the most fun and challenging parts of theater-making. (Editor’s Note: This loosely reflects the “Three Stupid Questions” that we constantly hit you over the head with often talk about in this space.)

As a lawyer, the ability to read a text, whether it’s a brief or a Supreme Court decision, and then convey that material persuasively to an audience is critical. That audience may be a client, opposing counsel or a judge, but the same skills I developed for communicating with theater audiences applied to those in the legal world as well.

North Carolina’s copy of the Bill of Rights.

(Speaking of legal audiences, the greatest acting note I ever received came from legendary First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams. He was preparing me for a pro bono Second Circuit oral argument, and I gave him a practice answer in which I needed to dispute a judge’s point. Floyd told me that the substance of my response was fine, but that when I had to contradict someone on the bench that I should look much more physically pained. For me to be effective, the judicial audience should perceive me as both disagreeing and deferential.)

While writing my new book, I’ve been thinking a lot about audiences again. The book is Terrible Stuff Damaging Everybody: The True Story of Lies and Libel in Dominion v. Fox, and it’s coming out Sept. 1 from NYU Press. The story is a deep dive into the “First Amendment fight of the century,”[2] and chronicles the true story of the election lies that shook Fox News and the nation. One of my primary writing goals for this book was to transform thousands of pages of legal documents into a compelling behind-the-scenes narrative for general interest audiences who are primarily not lawyers. To do so, I present the saga as a three-act drama of lies, libel and legacy.

Readers of Terrible Stuff Damaging Everybody will discover how Fox News also thought carefully about their audience. Act One begins with Fox News’ coverage on election night 2020 and the conservative fury that was unleashed when their decision desk correctly called Arizona early for Joe Biden. In response to this outrage— externally from Fox viewers and internally from some of the network’s biggest stars—Fox News began trying to quell the anger from Trump supporters by embracing a “respect the audience” approach to programming.[3] This ended up meaning that hosts and guests on Fox made unfounded false statements about Dominion. The irony here is that Fox cared about their audiences too much. (For more on where this all led and what it means today for libel law, the media, and our democracy, I hope you will check out Terrible Stuff.)

Bottom line: My suggestion is a straightforward one: Thinking about audiences can enhance your writing (and your lawyering, too, for that matter).

However, I may not have sufficiently practiced what I preached. I have written all this not having seen the audience for Storylines, or even having asked about the data for those who subscribe and follow it. But I have thought about Ted as a stand-in audience for you, dear reader. And I hope at least he responds to this enough to want to send it out to all of you.

(Editor’s note: He did.)

And now, the Beatles.

[1]One particularly on-the-nose example comes at the conclusion of Clifford Odets’ classic agitprop drama Waiting for Lefty. The last lines of the play are spoken directly to the audience: “Well, what’s the answer?” And the audience is intended to respond, “Strike!” See Clifford Odets, Six Plays of Clifford Odets (The Modern Library, Random House, 1935) 31.

[2]See Josh Dickey, “The Domino Case: Fox News Stumbles Into 1st Amendment Fight of the Century With One Arm Tied Behind Its Back,” The Wrap, April 16, 2023, www.thewrap.com.

[3]See, e.g., Nicholas Confessore, “How Tucker Carlson Reshaped Fox News—and Became Trump’s Heir,” New York Times, May 16, 2022 (“Around the network, supervisors repeated an Orwellian mantra: ‘Respect the audience.’”).

Ian Rosenberg is a media lawyer who has specialized in First Amendment, libel, and intellectual property law for over 25 years. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor at Brooklyn College. Rosenberg graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Cornell Law School. He is the author of The Fight for Free Speech: Ten Cases That Define Our First Amendment Freedoms and Free Speech Handbook (art by Mike Cavallaro), a nonfiction graphic novel.

To Ponder

How would you shift a recent piece of writing based on a changed idea of its audience?

Consider writing something persuasive for an audience that you know disagrees with your point.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: