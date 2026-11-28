One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 28, 2026

THE MICROFICTION GENRE is now an established part of the culture, many years after the ur-version (of uncertain provenance) dispatched with a dramatic, emotional story in six words: “For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn.”

Lots of them are out there now. There’s even a contest for it. But I couldn’t pass this one up — even though I don’t think microfiction was its intent.

It was intended to be a commentary on how fast and suddenly bananas go bad (I’ve seen similar memes for avocadoes). It was tucked in the midst of a few other quips at the Instagram account wallwithfeelings.

It turned out to be nothing less than a parable — a statement on life, time and mortality in nine short words.

I’m sometimes accused of finding meaning where there isn’t any. But I think there is real meaning here — and a real story. It has a character. It has conflict. It moves through time. And it has a resolution. That’s storytelling enough for me. And anyway, I’d rather find meaning where meaning isn’t than not find meaning where meaning is. (I realize that’s a tough sentence to read, but you get my drift.)

I’m not sure if I’m fine or brown at the moment, but this much is certain: Bread is in all of our futures.

And now, the cast of “Annie.”

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