One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 11, 2026

Folks, today I’m excited to hand over the Storylines helm to Ron Fournier. He is among the best colleagues I’ve ever had — a great journalist, an enthusiastic Michigander and a loyal friend across the decades to boot. We even got to spend an entire political season, in 2008, roaming the country (often together) and telling stories about the presidential campaign through a cultural lens.

Ron has moved on to being journalism-adjacent these days, though he runs a vibrant and fascinating Substack called Convulsions, which is worth checking out.

Fournier, center, with two other guys. (Photo courtesy of Ron Fournier.)

Ron, a longtime former White House correspondent, has been one of the biggest supporters and amplifiers of Storylines since it got started, and I am thrilled to be able to include his thoughts and wisdom here for you.

Ron Fournier (center, in stripes) and his siblings chat with President Bill Clinton, 1996. (Photo courtesy of Ron Fournier.)

I LEARNED HOW to cover politics from the masters, those talented and gracious journalists at The Associated Press during my time at the Washington bureau from 1993 to 2010. To name just a few: Jon Wolman, Sandy Johnson, Dave Espo, Terry Hunt, Nancy Benac, Walter Mears, Harry Rosenthal and Tom Raum. In their spirit of generosity, here are some tips I’d like to share:

When the herd breaks down one path, look for your story on another. More often than not, conventional wisdom is wrong. And even when it’s right, conventional wisdom is boring. I broke a few stories simply by asking my sources and myself, “What’s everybody else missing?”

Ron Fournier writes alongside editor Harry Rosenthal. (Photo courtesy of Ron Fournier)

You’re covering people, not politics. One of my biggest advantages as a political reporter was my lack of personal interest in politics. I was not, and am not, a political junkie. I’m a storyteller who stumbled into politics when the editors at the Arkansas Democrat moved me off the general assignment beat to cover the state legislature and a young governor named Bill Clinton (what ever happened to him?). My ignorance was a blessing. It forced me to ask questions when other reporters made assumptions. It helped me translate complicated topics into readable, relatable paragraphs. It helped me separate the signal from the noise. While most political reporters align themselves with political scientists, my affinity was with sociologists. My credo: If you want to know where American politics is headed, you’d better understand where the American people are driving it.

Study the kids. Starting in the early aughts, I became a student of generational analytics. I learned everything I could – in real time – about how social change shaped the childhoods of Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z, and how their upbringings would affect their future voting behavior. My credo: If you want to know where the American political system is headed, you’d better understand the generation that will inherit it.

Fournier (in blue shirt and tie, upper right) listens with other reporters as White House press secretary Dee Dee Myers speaks. (Photo courtesy Ron Fournier.)

Relationships matter — to a point. The best source reporters learn how to forge authentic relationships built on two seemingly contradictory pillars. The first is trust: Your sources need to know you won’t burn them, and you need to know they won’t mislead you. The second is transactionalism: Your sources don’t work for you, and you don’t work for them, so it’s paramount that you work together to find those areas where your interests (e.g., unearthing information being withheld from the public) overlap with theirs (e.g., advancing their careers and winning elections).

Never assume. Never stop asking questions. You don’t need to be the smartest person in the room or even the most connected, but you’d better be the most curious.

Fournier at work with the inimitable Walter Mears. (Photo courtesy of Ron Fournier.)

Pay it forward. I had the extraordinary advantage of working with great teachers who shared their knowledge with me. Be like them: Train and promote the people around you, especially your successors. By the way, whenever our paths crossed at the AP, Ted Anthony opened my eyes to an exciting new world of storylines and storytelling techniques.

And now, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

Ron Fournier is a longtime political journalist and communications strategist — and husband, father and grandfather.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: