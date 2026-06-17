Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 17, 2026

OLD QUOTES OFTEN offer interesting new insight when they turn up years later. That’s why I collect them and squirrel them away. I found one in my journal the other day while looking for something else, and it sent me down a rabbit hole.

It was Jonathan Franzen, in 2011, reflecting in The New Yorker about his experiences on the book tour for his novel The Corrections. He wrote:

“Substantial swaths of my personal history were going dead from within, from my talking about them too often.”

My frequent forays into the nature of memory and the role it plays in our lives — and in our storytelling — made this quote echo even more when I rediscovered it this week. Why? Because it speaks to an interesting relationship between memory and storytelling — and a potential conundrum.

In short: Can the frequent retelling of a tale — an act used to preserve stories across the epochs long before ascent of the printed word — also ruin the story itself? Does familiarity breed contempt? Or, put another way, does a record played too many times get worn down from its time on the turntable?

As an example, let’s scrutinize songs from the 1980s, the era in which I came of age. These days, I hear them a lot because I make my home in Pittsburgh, where somehow — at least musically — the 1980s never ended and are still with us.

Funny thing, though: If I hear something that’s played all the time as a 1980s standard — say, “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News or “Magic” by The Cars — it feels old and worn out and less powerfully able to evoke the era from which it comes (at least fgor people like me, who also come from that era). I hear it and am intellectually reminded of when I heard it in its heyday, but I am largely unaffected because it has remained familiar.

Not so with less-played 80s songs like “Wouldn’t It Be Good” by Nik Kershaw or “Gloria” by Laura Branigan. Because I rarely hear these anymore, they still pack the vertiginous wallop of, as they say, a “blast from the past.” I am transported emotionally and viscerally to moments in my life that I lived when those tracks were popular. In these cases, familiarity has bred … not contempt, exactly, but a form of dilution, as with a 10th-generation photocopy that has all the detail and subtlety bled out.

Is the same true with stories? We literally have an idiom in English: “Same old story.” Can retelling deplete the power of the tale? Do we undermine a narrative if we summon it too often?

This is a counterintuitive notion, because the way stories spread — even bad ones — is generally by repetition. Has been for millennia.

I suppose that as with so much, it is in the telling. We keep telling “Star Trek” stories 60 years later, using the universe established in the mid-1960s as a continuously refreshing template. People keep recording their own versions of songs like “House of the Rising Sun” in myriad incarnations and styles for different audiences. If Ben Folds did his own distinctive version of “Magic,” my ears would certainly perk up. Look what happened when Luke Combs covered the Tracy Chapman hit “Fast Car” in 2023, it was familiar and beloved, but also enough of a reinterpretation that people sat up and noticed.

Stories bear repeating. But repetition can dull edges, too. I guess the best I have for you today is what has largely worked for me, even before I thought about it consciously these past few days: Telling stories differently when you have to retell them can keep audiences paying attention and, in the best case, help preserve the story’s power. It’s worth consideration.

And now, Run DMC.

To Ponder

Have you ever found an example of a story that loses its power with retelling? What do you think made that happen?

If you’re covering a beat or writing about a subject, how do you vary your context — your “background grafs,” as we call them — so that it doesn’t end up sounding moribund and losing power?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: