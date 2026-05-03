One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 3, 2026

HUMANS, AMERICANS IN PARTICULAR, have long asked the question: What if fantasy could be made into physical reality — superimposed on the actual landscape?

You see this motivation in many places. You see it in theme parks, once the purview of rides, where “immersive experiences” now let you simulate being in the middle of everything from a surreal Dr. Seuss landscape to a Midwestern tornado. You see it in Manhattan, where the iconic apartment from “Friends” was reproduced in all its on-air detail.

And you see it in Ticonderoga, New York, where an actor named James Cawley built entire areas of the USS Enterprise from the original “Star Trek” for a fan-made show — and then turned it into a popular, highly immersive tourist attraction.

The Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, Ticonderoga, NY. Photo ©2024, Ted Anthony.

I try to imagine sometimes what my, say, great-great grandmother would have thought about our ability to make our dreams into physical objects. I think we don’t realize what power we have these days to pull products of the imagination into our world as actual things.

Which brings me to an Instagram post I saw on the account artist yesterday, depicting a street installation by artist Onaranlar Kulübü. It depicts a familiar scene from the cartoon world — “Rick and Morty” traveling through one of their portals from one location to another.

But here’s the rub. The installation, befitting the fact that it’s a portal, went up in two very separate places — Istanbul, Turkey, as the entrance and Cologne, Germany as the exit. Kulübü built out both directly into the landscape — into buildings — and in doing so dragged the cartoon into the real world.

Fun. Provocative. But I think there’s something deeper here when it comes to storytelling.

I’ve always believed that stories get more interesting when disparate things collide — in this case, two different countries entirely. While it’s obviously not an actual portal, the intrusion of the 3-D bright greens and yellows onto building facades in very different cultures makes us ask questions about connections.

It feels almost to me like a globalization-forward Banksy work. While we’re enjoying the cartoonish, slightly surreal spectacle of it all, we can also think: This connects two places and makes it seem — not through anything empirical but through sheer feeling — like the world’s maybe just a little bit smaller than we sometimes believe.

And again, all the storytelling elements are present here: characters, conflict, moving through time, embarking on a journey (one end of the portal) and finding a resolution (the other). The fact that passers-by can both appreciate this as art if they see one side and appreciate it as story if they know about both is the chef’s kiss.

Two decades ago, I wrote about a young man named Matt Harding who filmed himself dancing the same odd little dance in myriad places around the world, from huge Western cities to vast farmer’s fields to distant Indigenous villages. I had the same feeling about that endeavor when I wrote about it — it made me feel a pleasant vertigo of possibility when I contemplated it.

It shows me that stories — even those at the very edge of the word’s definition, like a “Rick and Morty” portal from the edge of the Middle East to Europe — can challenge our reality just enough to make us believe in what might be.

And now, the Doors.

To Ponder

Why do you think we — Americans in particular, I think — so interested in making our fiction into reality?

What piece of fiction would YOU like to see in the real world? What stories could you tell about it?

Is there anything to worry about when we use the actual landscape for storytelling?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: