Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 14, 2026

THE WORD “PERFORMATIVE” is having an extended moment these days. My sister and I were discussing it at length on our drive home from Florida today, and it’s clear that the term has broad connotations — some of them observational, some critical and laden with cultural baggage.

But what, I started to wonder, constitutes “performative”? And when it comes to storytelling, what are the implications, particularly in an increasingly performative and story-focused society?

It brought to mind an Instagram post I screenshotted last year from a really good photographer whom I follow — a smart documentarian whose scenes of vernacular life are compelling and thought-provoking. One day, this photographer posted some images from a wedding they covered. The photos and the couple were lovely, but it was the caption that caught my eye.

Some photos from the photoshoot I did recently. I had [lots] of fun with this one especially being able to direct the couple in specific scenes to create some natural moments ❤️

As you might imagine, it was the “create some natural moments” that stopped me in my tracks. And given that a wedding is fundamentally performative to begin with, it got me wondering something that has hung over me and my writing for many years. To wit: Can “natural moments” be “created”?

I suppose it’s understandable that I, being a journalist, instinctively raise an eyebrow at the notion of creating moments as opposed to documenting them. At the news organization where I work, photos that are posed are typically identified that way to avoid giving any misleading impressions. And setting up an event to look as if it was captured spontaneously is an absolute no-no.

Obviously something like a wedding photo is different, and I have no qualms about a photographer directing those just married into “memorable moments.” This has a long history; the term “Kodak moment” was used in advertising when I was young and helped blur the line between moments that were suitable for photographing and moments that were created for photographing.

And even before that, the historian and cultural critic Daniel J. Boorstin, once the Librarian of Congress, coined the phrase “pseudo-event” to describe happenings that were designed specifically to be captured for publicity and media attention. So it’s not as if staging things isn’t a longstanding — and often legitimate — part of the culture.

But still the questions linger for me, and a wedding is an excellent case study to examine it: In the act of storytelling, where do you draw the line? Can a natural moment be created? If you say “Smile!”, are you capturing, creating or both?

Obviously the answers depends on whom you ask, and on the circumstances around the event. What would never fly in journalism, for example, can be just fine in one’s personal life.

The most important thing for storytellers, I’d say, is not that we can always answer these questions. It’s that we ask them, and — particularly in this era where almost anything can be concocted from scratch, that we approach them with a critical mind.

And now, Aretha Franklin.

To Ponder

See the questions above. And smile for the camera!

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