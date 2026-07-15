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Lisbon Diaries￼'s avatar
Lisbon Diaries￼
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Isn’t it strange that the social media posts of selfies or couples only show how wonderfully happy they are. Then if you get a chance to meet them or know them by chance it is a different appearance!

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