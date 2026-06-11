Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 11, 2026

I hand over Storylines today to Peter Prengaman, a good friend, faithful colleague and the leader of climate coverage for the news organization where we both work. He’s a thoughtful man — a wise writer, sharp editor and occasional poet. Our paths first crossed when I was leading an experimental storytelling initiative 20 years ago, and he was one of its most enthusiastic proponents.

Peter decided recently to write occasionally about his extensive experiences with writing and editing. I’m delighted that he’s willing to share some of his early thoughts here.

Peter Prengaman. Selifie ©2026, Peter Prengaman.

I GREATLY ENJOY the editing process, from helping reporters sharpen their story ideas to immersing myself in the text and thinking about each word.

So I’ve decided to periodically share some aspects of my approach. Of course, there is no one way. My hope is to hear from others and pick up tips. With that, here goes my first such post, on what I do when a draft is first turned in.

Depending on the type of story, the time between an initial story discussion and first draft can be a few hours to many months. Whether the story is spot news or an in-depth investigation, I aim to do the same thing upon receipt: read the story twice without touching it.

No rewriting. No moving paragraphs around. No striking bad quotes (this is tough to resist, as it’s one of my favorite activities. I’ll write an entire future post on quotes).

It’s fine to take notes, but I don’t move a single comma. There are many reasons for this. I want to fully understand what the reporter intended, from the story structure to any voice that comes through. I want to make sure I absorb all the elements in the story and think about what might be missing. And when I give initial feedback, I want the reporter to know I’m fully engaged.

One of the worst things an editor can tell a reporter is “We need to explain this” or “We need to get a comment on that” when said explanation or comment is already in the story. That message is clear: The editor hasn’t really read the story and may plan to simply rewrite from top to bottom.

The time will come to work with the words. Cutting. Restructuring. Rewriting. Requesting more reporting. Sharpening. These things and many more are all part of the editing process, which should involve a lot of back-and-forth between editor and reporter.

But when a story draft first comes in, I take the time to really read it. As a result, the rest of the process goes much more smoothly.

Reporters and editors reading this: What else should we be thinking about when a first draft lands?

And now, Bruce Springsteen.

Follow Peter’s future posts about writing and editing on LinkedIn.

To Ponder

What do you see as the benefits of not laying on hands at first? Does it fit with your own editing process?

What are your no-compromise techniques when you edit stories? Do you think they favor writer, editor or story itself — or all three?

If you’re a writer, what are some of the best things your favorite editors do — or don’t do?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: