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David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
14h

I am a retired financial advisor with a background in Archaeology that only started trying to write a few years ago. As a financial advisor I regularly used a technique I called "fresh eyes." I would look at my clients portfolio and pretend to be a competitor looking for an opportunity to steal the account. This helped me better see opportunities and potential problems. I do the same thing with my writing. I read it from the viewpoint of a critic to try to spot the deficiency.

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