Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 27, 2026

EVERY SO OFTEN, I’m planning on highlighting a few books from my library about writing and storytelling and, of course, journalism itself that have echoed with me across the years. This is the first installment.

You’ll note that two of them are writers talking about writing rather than the writing itself. I love hearing how other writers see the world, and what about that world they see informs their techniques.

The Art of Fact: A Historical Anthology of Literary Journalism, edited by Kevine Kerrane and Ben Yagoda. 1998.

WHY IT RESONATED:

To read writers in their own voices showing you their finest work is, for a storyteller, a thrilling and humbling experience. This book, which juxtaposes Jack London, Lillian Ross, Hunter S. Thompson and Joan Didion, among others — and which goes all the way back to Daniel Defoe and James Boswell — is also a time machine that allows us to skate through stylistic techniques, editorial judgment and the evolution of the language itself. If you can accept the feeling that it is a bit too male and monochromatic, it is full of unforgettable things.

EXCERPT:

There is something uneasy in the Los Angeles air this afternoon, some unnatural stillness, some tension. What it means is that tonight a Santa Ana will begin to blow a hot wind from the northeast whining down through the Cajon and the San Gorgonio passes, blowing up sandstorms out along Route 66, drying the hills and the nerves to the flash point. For a few days now we will see smoke back in the canyons, and hear sirens in the night. I have neither heard nor read that a Santa Ana is due, but I know it, and almost everyone I have seen today knows it too. We know it because we feel it. The baby frets. The maid sulks. I rekindle a waning argument with the telephone company, then cut my losses and lie down, given over to whatever it is in the air. To live with the Santa Ana is to accept, consciously or unconsciously, a deeply mechanistic view of human behavior. — Joan Didion, Los Angeles Notebook

There’s No Poetry in a Typhoon: Vignettes from Journalism’s Front Lines, by Agnès Bun. 2018.

WHY IT RESONATED:

I met Agnès more than a decade ago when we were working in Asia, and I knew immediately that she blended two traits I value most in journalists — the ability to do hard-nosed reporting under the worst of circumstances, and the ability to see it all poetically. This book, more than anything I have ever read, conveys what reporting in chaos and conflict actually feels like. There is a fragmented elegance to it that both matches and contradicts the suffering she sees. The only thing Agnès gets mildly incorrect is the title, and that’s for the best of reasons. In her hands, there is in fact poetry in chaos, be it typhoons, wars or systemic abuse. Somehow she finds that poetry and hands it to us — gently but firmly, in a way that demands our attention even when we might not want to look.

EXCERPT:

I’m ashamed to confess that I don’t remember his face. Were his features calm and serene, or did death trap them in pain, in surprise, in his failure to comprehend? I’ve searched my memories and I still cannot say. All I remember are the little brown feet yet to be tinged by death, and the ash from the ruins that covered them. And, his mother’s cry.

The New New Journalism: Conversations with America’s Best Nonfiction Writers on their Craft, by Robert S. Boynton. 2005.

WHY IT RESONATED:

Reading about those who are doing the best and most memorable writing of the early 21st century is inspirational. This book is full of nuggets about approach, method and technique that have loads to teach any writers wanting to up their game and understand how the top long-form writers bring their stories together. Don’t miss the sections with Susan Orlean and Ted Conover in particular.

EXCERPT:

[O]thers have argued that there is something fundamentally American about the genre, suggesting that it “is inextricably connected with the effort to express the force and magnitude of the American experience.”

The Paper’s Papers: A Reporter’s Journey Through the Archives of The New York Times, by Richard F. Shepard. 1996.

WHY IT RESONATED:

I wrote about this book when it came out in 1996 and I got to take a trip through the Times’ archives myself. What’s particularly outstanding about this effort from Shepard is that it shows the building blocks of what makes a news organization — the tiny slivers that alone might mean very little but, when placed in context, turn out to mean almost everything. For a journalism nerd it is an unparalleled look inside the boxes, but for the public in general it offers an engaging prism that casts light on what conversations, memoranda, tiny moves and subtle considerations create the news we now read around the clock.

EXCERPT:

Archives do not tell all and what they tell may not be gospel truth, but they do tell what an executive was driving at when some action had to be taken. In this review, the records speak for themselves, but a sharp note — or a loving one — does not necessarily indicate enmity or affection, although it may evidence spleen or admiration.

Writers [on Writing]: Collected Essays. 2001.

WHY IT RESONATED:

Unlike The New New Journalism, which mostly consists of interviews, here we get to hear the best writers talk about their craft in the form that they themselves chose to make a living: actual writing. Therefore, it’s not only their insight about the topic that shines; it’s the tradecraft itself. From E.L. Doctorow to Walter Mosley to Alice Walker, these voices are both informational and inspirational for any storyteller on any platform.

EXCERPT:

If art is an act of mimesis, a mirror held to nature, then it follows as the night the day that what we write must be impersonation, a way of tricking out 26 letters in order to ape “reality.” That thing in quotes. We do this unconsciously always, sometimes consciously, in a kind of infection by inflection, a nearly viral transmission of a worldview via words. — Nicholas Delbanco

And now, Belle and Sebastian.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: