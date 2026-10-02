Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 1, 2026

I HAD JUST ARRIVED at college in Fall 1986 and was starting my classes, and they were terrifying. So much was being pumped into my head, which was spinning.

Around the second week of classes, The Far Side by Gary Larson — at the height of its powers on newspaper funny pages in those years — ran a cartoon that I could totally identify with. It showed a kid with a small head sitting in a classroom. He was saying:

“Mr. Osborne, may I be excused? My brain is full.”

The Far Side, Sept. 8, 1986.

That is not the quote in question today. But it’s related.

The quote comes from the late Daniel J. Boorstin, former librarian of Congress and longtime watcher of American culture. Among other many useful things over the yeara, he said this:

The fog of information can drive out knowledge.

This simple sentence contains a key to the universe. Just because we have a lot of information doesn’t make us wise — as storytellers or as anything else. That is an unfortunate asssumption to make, and far more so in the dawning age of artificial intelligence.

I’ve always visualized sort of a three-level taxonomy to knowledge, at least in the journalism context. It looks like this:

Google Gemini, 2026.

At the bottom is data, which populates everything else whether it is formal and structured, anecdotal or miscellaneous.

Above that is information, which can be even more useful and is built on data.

At the top is wisdom, which is harder to define but sits, to my mind, at the top of the hierarchy.

If you think of it as food, then here’s a loose analogy: Data means ingredients; information is the batter, and wisdom is the complete cake.

Whether you buy my three levels or not, one thing is clear from Boorstin’s quote — clear when he wrote it in the early 1960s and even clearer today: We have access to more data and information than ever before. But we can get lost in it and end up worse off then when we started. Keep going after the wisdom.

And now, Supertramp.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: