Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 18, 2026

DREAD OF “PLACELESSNESS” is powerful in society these days. Everything looks the same, some people lament. We used to be unique, others chime in. And what accounts for the rise of interest in “liminal spaces” if not the notion that we always seem to be not quite here, not quite there.

That’s why “sense of place” is so important in storytelling. We don’t want to be like Kipling’s storied cat in his Just So Stories, who said: “I am the cat who walks by himself, and all places are alike to me.”

Place has always been very important to me in stories. It grounds a tale, enriches it, makes it seem more real — whether it actually is or whether it’s intended to be fiction. Plus, place is just plain interesting. Today I thought I’d share a few song lyrics that to me are exemplars of using an economy of words to put the listener right where the action is.

These examples show, among many other things, that there is a very close connection between emotion and place — whatever emotion the writer chooses to summon. That’s a good note for storytellers no matter their platform or style.

Jungleland — Bruce Springsteen

This epic poem is bursting with place — the place in question being New Jersey, which was the backdrop for so much of Springsteen’s early music. You start with a barefoot girl sitting on the hood of a Dodge, and you’re off. Here’s my favorite part:

The midnight gang's assembled

and picked a rendezvous for the night.

They'll meet 'neath that giant Exxon sign

that brings this fair city light.



Man, there's an opera out on the Turnpike

there's a ballet being fought out in the alley

until the local cops’ cherry top rips this holy night.



The street's alive as secret debts are paid,

contacts made, they vanish unseen.

Kids flash guitars just like switchblades

hustling for the record machine.

That’s the lyrical equivalent of turning the focus ring on a camera and having everything become sharp. Detail is deployed masterfully, and you can feel as if you’re right there — and as if a regular place on a regular night is extraordinary.

Our Town — Iris DeMent

This is a lament to a fading hometown (much like Springsteen’s My Hometown, actually), and it’s incredibly intimate and sad. DeMent seems to be reflecting on her town on behalf of her parents, who raised her there and are gone now. While Jungleland is epic, Our Town is equally postage-stamp-sized.

It's here I had my babies and I had my first kiss.

I've walked down Main Street in the cold morning mist.

Over there is where I bought my first car;

it turned over once but then it never went far.

Notice how DeMent turns her own focus ring, looking at everything through her own eyes and letting tiny personal milestones amass a sense of place — and the attendant emotion — in four lines. I particularly like the visual of her walking down Main Street “in the cold morning mist.” The first time I heard this song, years ago, I felt like I could feel the mist on my face as she sang.

No Man’s Land — Billy Joel

The funny thing about No Man’s Land is that Joel, in an attempt to chronicle placelessness, does exactly the opposite — and of course it’s deliberate. He is talking about Long Island, where he grew up, and he’s lamenting its development into something soulless. But being the writer that he is, he does it so vividly that it becomes a compelling moonscape.

I've seen those big machines come rolling through the quiet pines —

blue suits and bankers with their Volvos and their valentines.

Give us this day our daily discount-outlet merchandise.

Raise up a multiplex and we will make a sacrifice.

Notice the collision of alienating words (discount outlet, merchandise, multiplex) with quiet pines and epic, almost religious phrasing like “Give us this day.” It conveys the regret and the alienation he’s trying to capture, but the placelessness — something that is usually very unfocused — becomes almost high contrast in the way he frames it. My personal favorite place-forward line, other than the above, comes a bit later: “Thanks to the condo kings, there’s cable now in Zombietown.”

Red Dragon Tattoo — Fountains of Wayne

This is a whimsical song (as many Fountains of Wayne compositions are) about a guy headed over to Coney Island to get a tattoo to impress the girl he’s chasing. With just a few words, he takes us on his subway trip so that the rest of the song can be about actually getting the tattoo.

Monday, gonna take a ride on

the N train down to Coney Island.

With the money I saved,

gonna get me engraved. Drink down a lot of Basil Hayden;

get kicked out when I can’t see straight and

what an island to be on

under the neon.

Anyone with even the most distant sense of Coney Island and what it looks like is brought right to the boardwalk and the edge of the water. Aside from place, this has another genius line in it, post-tattoo, that I’d be remiss if I didn’t namecheck: Will you stop pretending I’ve never been born? Now I look a little more like that guy from Korn.

(Here’s my nomination for the band’s overall top lyric, from another song, just for your edification: She works at Liberty Travel/She’s got a heart made of gravel.)

The Wreck of the Old ‘97 — Ernest V. Stoneman and many others

This classic old disaster song goes back to the beginning of the 20th century and has countless permutations, including a celebrated version by Johnny Cash. “Pop” Stoneman’s version from 1927 has more detail than many others, though, and summons the runup to a train wreck by deploying point of view (“as I stood on the mountain”) and goes from there.

On a cold frosty morning as I stood on the mountain

watching the smoke from below.

It was rolling from a tall and slender smokestack

way down on the Southern Railroad … On this cold frosty morning of which I tell you

the ground was covered with snow.

Old ‘97 left Washington city

like an arrow shot from a bow.

This works because:

You know where you’re seeing the action from and what it feels like to be there.

The sense of distance from the scene accentuates the “you are there” feel.

You know it’s snowy, you know where the train’s leaving from and you know that it sped out of there, foreshadowing the wreck that the title mentions.

Long before I ever got interested in American roots music, I remember thinking this song was striking because when I listened to it, I somehow felt like I was inside of it. That’s the power of place in songwriting and in storytelling — I had nothing to do with the scene, the way of life or the story, but I felt like I was there because of a forgotten songwriter who may never get credit for this work that was covered by so many before the term “cover” even emerged in the culture.

And now, Pink Floyd.

To Ponder

What songs have you listened to that bring out sense of place for you? I’d love to build my catalog, so drop them below if you feel like it.

How do you bring out place in your storytelling?

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