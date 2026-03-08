One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 8, 2026

SUDDENLY, DEEP IN SPACE, there they were — in an Old West “town” that turned out to be Tombstone, Ariz. Sort of. And therein lies a tale — for “Star Trek” and for storytellers.

“Spectre of the Gun” was an episode that aired in Fall 1968, the final season of the original “Star Trek.” The show was on the way to being canceled and budgets were tight. At the same time, the show’s producers were looking for a novel way to tell a story about the Enterprise crew being thrown into a town in the Old West to re-enact the gunfight at the OK Corral in 1881 against Wyatt Earp, his brothers and Doc Holliday.

Producers initially planned to film it in an actual Western town — but they had no money to go on location and even building elaborate sets fell beyond the scaled-back budget. Plus, they wanted to add some psychedelia and surrealism as well. This was, after all, 1968.

“Spectre of the Gun.” Material ©Paramount/CBS. Screenshots used under fair use provisions.

So they improvised. Bob Justman, one of the showrunners for the final season, remembered it this way in “These Are The Voyages: Season Three,” a blow-by-blow account of the original series:

“I knew we were short on construction money; this was the first show of the third season and we were really trimmed down on budget by the studio … We couldn’t afford to go out on location … so we had to figure out how to do a Western town on stage and not make it cost too much. So I had this idea of just using false fronts for the buildings in this so-called Western landscape, and I also specified that the color of the sky be red — an angry red.”

Thus did the famously uncanny, barely-there town of Tombstone — composed of bits and pieces of the Old West — enter the “Star Trek” universe.

The Enterprise crew appears in the town that seems as if it’s only partially in existence, set against that blood-red sky. “It’s just bits and pieces. It’s incomplete,” the character Dr. McCoy notes in confusion when the crew is teleported there. Perhaps, says Mr. Spock, the aliens who sent them there “have insufficient data about this era.”

“Or perhaps,” Captain Kirk counters, “this is all they require to complete the pattern of our death.”

And this is where things — things outside the “Star Trek” universe and in our own universe of storytelling — get intriguing.

AS STORYTELLERS, particularly in the news business, we grapple with stories that are sometimes frustratingly iterative. By that I mean: We might not have all the tools we need to tell the perfect story. So we look for fragments that will build the collage to tell the story. But how do you choose?

If you are, say, covering the shooting of a man coming back from grocery shopping and you go to the scene, the groceries on the ground that were dropped by the victim are fragments that you would probably want to include in your story. The lawn sprinkler you noticed at the house next door probably would not be useful. If you are covering a town council meeting where people are arguing about fluoride in the water, and the municipal bulletin board outside has fliers about the community gym, the library and promoting dental health, you would likely choose to mention the last flier but not the first two.

Little things like that are how sense of place adds to — and sometimes powerfully shapes — a story. Here’s an example from a story I wrote early in my career when I covered the renovation of an old theater in the small central Pennsylvania town of Philipsburg.

You can read the bits and pieces that I chose — the popcorn’s taste, the color of the curtains, the candy, the marble in the lobby, the brands of soda pop. What you don’t see are the things I saw and didn’t use — which, though it was 36 years ago, I remember as including some old-style trash bins, the lighting and the exterior of the theater. All were compelling but to my mind didn’t further the story as much as the pieces I decided to use.

Let’s see how they did it in “Spectre of the Gun.” First, let’s look at the sets, which evoke a stage play more than an immersive show or movie.

Here, for example, is the sheriff’s “office” — nothing more than the front of it, just enough to evoke the idea of a sheriff’s office, complete with a horse and tumbleweeds. (A nice Easter egg for fans — the font for the word “sheriff” is the distinctive font used in the show’s opening credits.)

In this scene, the corner of a bar and some glasses are paired with chairs, tables and a period-specific painting that eerily hangs with no visible support in the background.

The ticking clock — physically and metaphorically — plays a huge role as the episode unfolds toward its climax. So producers hung a 19th-century style clock eerily against the red sky. Its familiarity as a period piece, coupled with it being stuck up in a place where it shouldn’t be, is an effective sliver of storytelling.

They also used a familiar-style pocket watch, set (deliberately) against a gun belt filled with bullets appropriate to the era.

Here, a barber’s chair and shelves of supplies — both tonsorial and medicinal — are enough to summon what they’re designed to summon in the story. Other than that, there’s no visible building structure and the characters appear to be, effectively, outdoors. Note also the lone 19th-century gas lamp hanging against a beam behind Dr. McCoy’s head.

Here, the chair, tables and particularly the classic saloon doors are enough to tell us definitively where we are. The costumes of the non-regulars also hammer the point home. But in essence, given the audience’s overall cultural knowledge of the appearance of a swinging saloon door in old Westerns, that single piece would be enough to evoke the backdrop for the story being told.

Taken together, these pieces hold a lesson for us. You will likely never have in your possession every piece of a story you want to tell — at least at the time the story’s due. Creating sense of place — but (and this is important) only sense of place that enriches the story or pushes it forward — can be done in chunks. That’s why so many journalism and writing instructors focus so much on detail. In nonfiction writing, you can’t make anything up, so you make the best use of the materials you have.

In this episode of “Star Trek,” they solved a budget problem by leaning into it and creating a surreal western landscape with dozens of careful tiny choices. You may not have the budget issue they were dealing with, but you can use the same skills to enrich stories with little things that might not initially seem like they’d be part of the story.

In short: If you don’t have a lot, use what you DO have to your and your audience’s greatest advantage. Notice things and deploy them. Or, put more appropriately for this subject, pick your details and shoot your shot.

And now, the Escape Club.

To Ponder

Think about the last story you worked on. What “pieces” did you use to set a scene, to develop a character, to push the engine of the story down the road a bit? How did you choose them? If you chose, for example, to describe a subject’s nose instead of their mouth, why did you make that choice? How did it further the story?

Go into another room of your house. Sit down and describe it in a paragraph — all the things you notice. Then pick a story you might tell there. Which pieces of the room would you choose to describe? Which would you discard?

Pick an era of history and think to yourself: What items would you pick to illustrate this period if you were describing it to an audience that had only the most passing of ideas about what it looked/felt like?