One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 23, 2026

I’VE BEEN THINKING about silhouettes a lot lately. I know I rely on them — probably overly so — in my photography. And I figure there must be a reason. So I thought I’d dedicate some brain power to considering why.

First of all, the silhouette delivers information that is deliberately incomplete. It gives you part of a person or building — something that hands you the contours of the item in question but keeps other elements shrouded in mystery. This in itself creates a narrative tension in that the very features the brain is trained to absorb — colors, textures, facial characteristics — are withheld for effect. That makes a silhouette, in essence, kind of a cheat, as if the eye was promised something that was never delivered.

Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand. Photo ©2016, Ted Anthony.

There’s more, though.

A silhouette de-emphasizes the human, placing a person in a setting in a way that reduces his or her person-ness in favor of the landscape around them. Even in imagery that is highly character-driven, use of silhouettes anonymizes the character just enough that it reduces the human-centric egotism that is present in most visual art and news photography. This has its own uses, which photographers like Henri Cartier-Bresson and artists like Edward Hopper used to their advantage.

The streets of Beijing at night. Photo ©2025, Ted Anthony.

Finally, a silhouette to me represents liminal space — environments that literally aren’t quite here and aren’t quite there. That characteristic, which creates its own narrative tension, feels quite at home in this era when liminal space is having a moment. Because so many people we encounter are caught in their own liminality, capturing people in this state — the natural state of film noir, it’s worth noting — adds both a weight and a distance that is going to take some figuring out before we crack the code.

Olympic Press Center, Beijing, China. Photo ©2022, Ted Anthony.

Whatever the case, the use of silhouette in storytelling should not be underconsidered. In writing and in visuals, silhouettes can help you reframe what matters to your story what may be the best audience to achieve it. They can help choose emphasis, ratchet up drama and tension, create a sense of unreality or simply represent contemplation and sometimes menace.

And now, Men at Work.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: