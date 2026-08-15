Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 15, 2026

SEVERAL MONTHS AGO, a meme-like habit hopscotched across Substack for several weeks. It was about audience — or, more accurately, audiences.

Basically people used Substack’s notes function — sort of like an X or Threads within Substack — to talk about who they were writing for. It was called “My Target Audience.”

At first blush, it felt like an SEO play. Use words that your audiences favor and game the algorithm into serving your work up more. But I got to thinking about it, and I realized that — intentional or not — this was a nefariously simple way to frame who you’re actually writing for.

If you've been with Storylines for a while, you’ll know about the Three Stupid Questions. The third one is worth repeating here:

What is your audience — or, more accurately, your audiences — expecting from this story?

This little Substack trick, adapted for your personal use, can help you divine that. It’s not a replacement for metrics or engagement, but it’s an excellent start.

Think of it as similar to a GPS: You can’t figure out the route until you know the destination. Sometimes, you may not have a destination at first — but most times you know who you’re trying to reach by considering what your story is really about.

I’m not even suggesting you post it, though depending on your platform and intentions you may want to. But just a few bullet points about who’s out there, and what they might want or be expecting, has done wonders for me in terms of thinking about audience.

What are your intended audiences? And what are the audiences you might not think of all the time? Take a moment. Write them down. And see what happens.

And now, The Who.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: