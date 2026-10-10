Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 9, 2026

HAVE YOU EVER heard of the ‘Wilhelm Scream’? I hadn’t. It’s a very special kind of scream, and I suspect that whether you’ve heard of it or not, you’ve heard it.

The so-called Wilhelm Scream is a certain stock outburst, recorded in 1951 (allegedly by an actor and musician named Sheb Wooley). It is a deeply existential scream, one that is used to signal extreme pain and impending doom. And at this point, we have no idea from how many cinematic mouths it has emerged across the years.

Here’s one of them, though.

And here it is standing alone. What movies do you think you’ve heard this in?

Here’s what Google AI says about the scream (I’m using it here because my opportunities to deploy the word “yowl” are far between and few.

The Wilhelm scream is a famous stock sound effect of an exaggerated, pained yowl used in over 400 films, television shows, and video games, typically played when a character falls from a great height, is shot, or gets blown up.

The scream was first used in a 1951 movie called Distant Drums. But it wasn’t known as the Wilhelm Scream until the 1953 movie The Charge at Feather River, in which it comes out of the mouth of a character named — wait for it — Private Wilhelm.

From there, it went into the Warner Bros. sound archives and was trotted out from time to time — including in 1977, for Star Wars, when it was christened with its moniker.

There are two things I learn as a storyteller from this little yarn about a peripatetic yowl.

Stories are made up of slivers and fragments. We know this intellectually, of course, but instinctually we get caught up in the fable and tend to see them as a whole. This is a sliver that, somehow, has endured. Everything has a history. When your random NPC dies and screams, you wouldn’t necessarily think that the scream dates to the Truman administration. But all things come from a timeline, and some go waaaaayyyyy back.

As someone who’s fascinated by provenance, and how things got from there to here — whether through time, geography or both — I find this endlessly intriguing. There are moments of history, movie and otherwise, that hide in plain sight just waiting to be identified, traced and taxonomized. The more you notice, the richer the experience can be.

I know you’ve been waiting for the supercut. This video does not disappoint:

Finally, here’s your moment of zen for the day: The aforementioned Mr. Wooley also sang the renowned 1958 novelty song The Purple People Eater. Now you know.

And now, the Icicle Works.

To Ponder

More background on the Wilhelm Scream:

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: