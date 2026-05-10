One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 10, 2026

SEVERAL MONTHS AGO, in the dead of winter, a photo started circulating online in these parts (and by these parts, I mean the western half of Pennsylvania).

It showed a classic Keystone State scene: A Sheetz convenience store, a Dollar General discount store, a deer, a pickup truck and a pothole along a wet two-lane under a grim and cloudy sky — Pittsburgh-area staples all. There was even a traffic cone by the pothole to warn passers-by.

The “OP” (more on those air quotes later) had this to say about it:

I captured this perfect photo of Pennsylvania in winter this morning. 🫢

Predictably, people loved it. It touched their inner yinzer (as people in the Pittsburgh area are sometimes called). I smiled in recognition when I saw it, then kept scrolling. Here are some of the reactions of others:

A day later, I saw it again — from another “OP.” Here’s the image:

This time I looked closer. The image was perfect — too perfect — and at the same time, not quite perfect enough. The Sheetz sign was slightly off when it came to the corporate typeface, Same story with the Dollar General sign, which appeared over something that did not resemble a store but was more like a large tollbooth. And the sign in yellow below the main Sheetz sign appeared to be garble rather than letters.

I’ll let another comment speak for me here.

And of course the commenter had a point. The “OP” may have been the original poster, but this was pretty clearly not a photo taken with a camera, nor was it something that the poster captured.

Here, for example, is an actual Sheetz with an actual Sheetz logo atop it:

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

And here’s Dollar General’s logo, which it has used since 2008. Note the wider font on the sign.

Chain stores are notoriously anal about their logos, so it’s more than unlikely that two separate chains had stores right across from each other with signs that were violating house style. Still more unlikely was the chance that all these Pennsylvania tropes would have been captured in a single photograph. And not incidentally, the deer looks pretty chill for having either a car or a person that near to it.

Here’s what AI had to say about the AI photo. I do like the term “super-photo.”

WE TALK A LOT about AI these days, and how it is increasingly able to mislead us. But I want to take aim at a subset of that storytelling deception: the photo that is probably way too good to be true.

I think of the celebrated cover of the Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. This is a) not AI, because it didn’t exist yet, and b) obviously fake because of the different styles of photos spliced in. But its most unrealistic feature is the people in it, who include Marlene Dietrich, Oscar Wilde, Karl Marx, Bob Dylan, Edgar Allan Poe and W.C. Fields, not to mention iterations of the Beatles from their 1964-ish, mop-top era (in wax, apparently) and their more psychedelic 1967 incarnations.

Easy to know it’s a composite, sure, but the same rule applies: too good to be real. Which for this album cover was part of the artistic point.

I’ve been thinking about this issue for a long time — not quite as long as the days when people who were purged from the Soviet regime were airbrushed out of images, but for a long time.

I got kind of obsessed with it all in 2015, when we were living in Bangkok and my younger son’s baseball team picture was photographed with gaps in it (I had to put that in italics, it was so striking) so that the kids who couldn’t make the photo shoot that morning could be inserted later and thus not feel left out.

Here’s the final photo, which looks like a regular team photo:

And here is the photo that I took of the actual photo shoot after realizing that they were undertaking such an activity:

I ain’t missing you at all. Photo ©2015, Ted Anthony.

The angle is different, but I tried to get it at the same instant the professional photographer pressed the shutter and I think it’s pretty close. Mind the gaps — those are where the kids were destined to be inserted.

(An aside: Those images are a RELIEF to post. I’ve been looking for a way to use those in an essay for 11 years.)

You could argue that this is a nice thing for the kids who missed it. But you could contend, too, that a photo of a team with people digitally added is not a team photo. In fact, you could make a pretty good case that it ceases to be a photo at all. Here’s what went out to parents a couple days beforehand:

What if the whole team wasn’t there? What if they never played together at all? The mind reels.

These are just a few examples of what we’re awash in today. Eventually it will become impossible to distinguish anything from anything, and photos will simply be assumed to be incredibly detailed, photorealistic drawings. That’s already happening, and we still have a long way to go before attitudes — and critical skills — catch up to the technology.

In the meantime, if it’s such a great photo that you can hardly believe it, interrogate it. Ask questions. Be a journalist and a skeptic. You might turn out to be right.

And now, Peter, Paul & Mary.

To Ponder

How has the way you look at photos changed in the past five years after the rise of AI?

What do you look for when you’re trying to suss out authenticity (or fraud)?

What examples can you think of when it comes to image manipulation that successfully fooled you for a while?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: