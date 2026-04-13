One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 13, 2026

ONE OF THE MOST intriguing things about storytelling is when it’s compressed into something elegant that says, incontrovertibly, “This is what this IS.” And nowhere is that kind of storytelling richer than when it is integrated into modern, prestige-TV opening credits.

If you’re a journalist, you’ll recognize that many of the best opening credits are, in effect, visual nut grafs — compelling, visually rich thesis statements about what to expect from the show.

Sometimes they’re more direct than others. Overall, though, they have a very simple role: to deliver information and, in short order, make you feel something going into the show.

I’ve forever been fascinated by opening credits because they are like this reduction sauce of themes and visuals — concentrated, intense, effectively elevator pitches for shows you’ve probably already chosen to watch.

One day I hope to unpack these in a more critical way; today, I just want to commend the genre to your attention and give you a passkey — which is that opening credits can teach you potentially more about storytelling than the shows themselves sometimes do.

Here are a few favorite examples.

THE SOPRANOS

Possibly the most classic and straightforward storytelling in recent TV opening credits, but also easily one of the most compelling. The visuals show Tony Soprano leaving Manhattan — through neighborhoods, the tunnel and then all kinds of signs and icons (including the Twin Towers at first) that take him through the swamps of industrial Jersey to get to his suburban, mob-financed McMansion and empire. The credits overlay perfectly with the larger theme, which is a question: If you’re living better, do you necessarily become a better person? The sense of motion and things passing by, which is also crucial to the show, comes across in these credits.

DEADWOOD

When the visceral, sometimes muddy credits rolled for the first time at the beginning of “Deadwood,” I remember thinking to myself: I am seeing, for the first time, how the Old West felt. Whether that was true or not, David Milch’s study of “civilization” taking root in a town on the American frontier was full of familiar iconography — wooden saloons, handpainted signs, wagon wheels, horses, pine trees — that summoned the proceedings well. But there was also something forbidding to the combination of music and visuals that said, “All is not right here.” It was a revelation when, as i was showing this in a workshop one day, a participant pointed out to me that the horse recurring in the credits was always going to the left — toward the west, toward the frontier.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

A classic in any era. If the job was to put Archie and Edith right in their element and show us who they were before we saw the actual show, this did it. It felt oddly intimate, as if this wasn’t part of the show and we were actually glimpsing into their lives. And all of the accoutrements in the credits — from the song itself to their clothing to the decor — point into the story so that you’re richer having watched the beginning (which, of course, we didn’t have any choice about when this debuted in the pre-VCR age).

SIX FEET UNDER

Separation. Loneliness. Emptiness. The undiscovered country — death. This completely unsettling mishmash of clinical scenes around human demise and body preparation alongside scenes evoking parting and loneliness started each episode of “Six Feet Under,” usually after a cold open of a guest character meeting a sad end. One of the first images — two people holding hands in a cemetery until the hands are pulled apart — is one of the most indelible opening-credits visuals of the century, to my mind.

TRUE BLOOD

The thing I’ve always liked best about the scratchy opening credits to “True Blood” is the first few seconds — a weird, unidentified marine mammal underwater and then the overgrowth of the swamplands in Louisiana where the show is set. This immediate connecting of the fecund land and the notion of a surfeit of vampires is a powerful piece of the storytelling, and the notion of old Southern things decaying — old houses, sides of barns, storefronts etc. — also fuels into the “undead” aspect of the proceedings. Old footage of racism in the South and sexual imagery fill out the deep discomfort. And the now-familiar theme song, by Jace Everett, is just menacing enough to let you know things aren’t at all right: “When you came in, the air went out. And every shadow filled up with doubt.”

STRANGER THINGS

The credits of “Stranger Things” have one job to do, and they do it well: Use music and graphic design to quickly evoke a certain part of the 1980s when the show is set. The music — menacing but electronic enough to say “Reagan Era” — matches perfectly with the red typeface of the title on black. It’s a font that is known in some circles as “Stephen King,” after the designs of his book covers in that period. Whatever the case, there is no human imagery, no unsettling background imagery, only pure music and design. And it does precisely what it sets out to do — at least, for those of a certain generation.

BOARDWALK EMPIRE

This show chose to do something very simple: Have its main character, Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi) standing at the beach as tide comes in. But as with so much in such shows, it’s not simple at all. The water is full of spilled whiskey from a bootleg shipment gone awry — in water that is clearly the Jersey Shore, which makes up so much of the sense of place in “Boardwalk Empire.” And when Nucky’s expensive saddle shoes are overrun by the incoming tide that heralds disaster, it’s hard not to feel that foamy ocean water standing in for the 1920s overall, which were ready to rush in and sweep everyone away with modernity and chaos. And that’s precisely what the show’s about in the end.

What I love about the “Daredevil” opening credits on Netflix is how they capture not only what was going on but truly what it feels like. If you know nothing about the show, these are intense, burgundy-saturated credits that show little pieces of the plot — the character himself, the scales of justice, weirdly rendered pieces of the New York City skyline and religious iconography. Each of those plays its role. But the metapoint (if I can get away with that word) of these credits is HOW they’re presented. You realize, with Matt Murdock being blind and only able to “see” via internal radar, for lack of a better term, that this is a representation of how he sees things. In that way do the credits maneuver us into empathizing with the hero whether we wish to or not. That’s a powerful tool.

THE JEFFERSONS

This 1970s classic stands out above even such immortal sitcom opening credits of the era like “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” If you think about it, it’s basically a comedy- and race-inflected version of “The Sopranos” opening — except that they’re not moving up out of Hell’s Kitchen to suburban Jersey but to the Upper East Side, where “fish don’t fry in the kitchen” and “beans don’t burn on the grill.” — and where, most saliently, they “finally got a piece of the pie.” It’s 1:09 of pure storytelling — before and after, challenge and triumph, its exuberance hiding the fact that it was far more weighty than the show sometimes chose to be.

SEVERANCE

Let’s leave you on a down note. The first-season credits of “Severance” are, predictably, all about depressing duality. But while some storytellers use symmetry to unsettle (lookin’ at you, Wes Anderson), “Severance” illustrates duality and being lost in ways that are the last thing from symmetrical while still getting the point across. The bigger questions the show asks — What is that part of me? How is it different from me? Who am I, really? — are teased out with hyperrealistic, minimalistic and at times repetitive imagery that manages to capture the spirit of the show without giving any of the actual plot away. That’s an interesting choice — and an interesting balance.

What are your favorite TV opening credits, and why?

And now, The Carpenters.

To Ponder

In some ways opening credits are a summary — but an artistic summary nonetheless. What are some of your techniques to summarize something interestingly?

What TV credits do you remember from your childhood? Why do you think they stuck in your head?

If you were doing opening credits to a show about your life, what might they look like?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: