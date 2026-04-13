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MR ROBERT THOMPSON's avatar
MR ROBERT THOMPSON
12h

This was a gem of a posting Ted. And, once again, your thoughts are so fitting to many things I have responded to in my life. The Carpenters album Close to You was the very first LP I purchased with my own money. Memories! Write On my social media friend!

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