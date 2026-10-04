Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 3, 2026

I HAVE RECENTLY made peace, at age 58, with the fact that I am a borderline hoarder. I tend to imbue physical objects with souls — in an intellectual sense, at least — and I think there is some magic in the relationships between objects and the things they’ve experienced, what they’ve seen, what they have meant to people. That makes them hard to get rid of. (That’s what I’m trying to write a book about.)

In working my way through the many things forgettable and momentous that my parents left behind when they died, I have used them as portals and inspirations — to grief, to childhood, to stories that I didn’t realize I wanted to tell until the objects told me so.

I have tried to winnow. And I’ve had some measure of success, but nowhere near enough. I’m still encircled by their leavings. Yet while the decision fatigue of what to keep and what to get rid of has hung over me ever since I moved back 19 years ago into the house where I grew up, it has brought many delights, too. Each box of stuff opens a small portal to a childhood where, even upon examination many years later, I was very happy.

I know that is not universal, and I am fortunate to be able to say it and remember it. But I’m here today to try to translate some of that into storytelling fodder — and that applies whether your childhood was happy, traumatic or somewhere in between.

I recently came across some pages from my mother’s 1974 desktop calendar, secured with a rubber band. They were from 10 days in February and March of that year in which the 6-year-old version of me had a knee operation for an unknown (then and now) malady that had doctors wondering to my parents whether I’d ever walk again.

Finding these pages brought forth all sorts of specific and inchoate memories, not only of my own experiences but of how much my mother cared for me during this saga — and how scary it clearly was to her. Eight years after her death, I felt her love very viscerally again through these pages and her unmistakable penmanship-winning handwriting. Each page, in which my experiences unfolded successively in a manner more like a journal than a date book, brought her back. It made me think of at least three separate stories I want to tell someday about this period of my early life, either for my offspring or publicly.

So in that spirit, I’m challenging you the same thing. This may sound familiar, since I’ve issued similar challenges and presented similar exercises as recently as this past week. But this one’s a bit more deliberately personal and comes at it from a different POV — a very intimate one.

Find a personal object from your or your family’s past. It can be tiny or large, from a coin or a paper clip all the way up to a huge piece of furniture or even a physical place. It just has to connect you to a time or a moment in your life that you found important — but, ideally, one that has faded in memory a bit over the years or decades.

Challenge it in your mind. If you don’t have the actual object anymore, turn the notion of it over and over in your mind’s eye. Think about what it evokes — not only to the version of yourself who you were when the object was relevant, but what the you of right now, this moment, makes of it all. Do stories emerge? Do emotions bubble up that relate to other things? Are there dots tha might be connected from your vantage point right now?

I don’t promise this exercise will lead to happiness — all of our pasts have different land mines ready to explode if you excavate — and I don’t promise that the stories will flow easily. But I can assure you, from my own experience, that the most prosaic of objects can draw out the most intense of memories and ideas. And that’s a valuable tool in any storyteller’s tool shed.

And now, Meat Loaf.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: