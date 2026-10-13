One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
Oct. 13, 2026
JUST A FLEETING thought tonight. But kind of an existential one — if you’re a storyteller, at least.
Being a major John Updike acolyte, I read this excerpt some years back in Harper’s, and it really stuck with me. I sometimes wonder if I’m too obsessed with telling stories and harvesting experiences; indeed, I’ve been accused of that before. My mother, in a fit of pique one day when I was a teenager, told me of my focus on family history: “You care more about dead relatives than living ones.” I think at that point in my life she may have had a point. Balancing telling stories with actually living can sometimes be a challenge.
At any rate, this excerpt from Jonathan Dee’s Agreeable Angstrom: John Updike, Yes-Man, which is frequently quite critical of Updike, still echoes in my head sometimes.
I know there are committed storytellers who watch this space. I’d be grateful to hear more about your take on this. As I said in the headline, how much storytelling is too much?
And now, Pink Floyd.
To Ponder
This whole excerpt and the presence of storytelling in a storyteller’s life.
If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: