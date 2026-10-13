One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 13, 2026

JUST A FLEETING thought tonight. But kind of an existential one — if you’re a storyteller, at least.

Being a major John Updike acolyte, I read this excerpt some years back in Harper’s, and it really stuck with me. I sometimes wonder if I’m too obsessed with telling stories and harvesting experiences; indeed, I’ve been accused of that before. My mother, in a fit of pique one day when I was a teenager, told me of my focus on family history: “You care more about dead relatives than living ones.” I think at that point in my life she may have had a point. Balancing telling stories with actually living can sometimes be a challenge.

At any rate, this excerpt from Jonathan Dee’s Agreeable Angstrom: John Updike, Yes-Man, which is frequently quite critical of Updike, still echoes in my head sometimes.

I know there are committed storytellers who watch this space. I’d be grateful to hear more about your take on this. As I said in the headline, how much storytelling is too much?

And now, Pink Floyd.

To Ponder

This whole excerpt and the presence of storytelling in a storyteller’s life.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: