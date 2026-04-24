One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 24, 2026

SINCE I WAS 13 and my wonderfully wise middle-school teacher, Ms. Williams, had us read some of his work, I have been a stalwart fan of Stephen King. His writing — both the way he tells stories and the ways he uses language and detail — was one of the most significant influences on my decision to become a professional writer out of college.

Through all of his output, there has been only one major thing I’ve taken issue with — the epigram that begins his novella collection Different Seasons, the book that gave us both “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Stand By Me.”

Here it is:

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

“It is the tale, not he who tells it.”

I’m willing to grant King literary license, but I genuinely do not believe that’s the case.

Stories are some of the most important things in human existence. But they don’t exist in a vacuum. Every story — every single one — has a vantage point, and that vantage point dictates what the story becomes. A story without a storyteller is a collection of facts — fact that may SUGGEST a story (or many) but that do not become one without a teller.

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

And I think King, the master storyteller who tells unsettling stories that no one else on the planet could, knows that. He must. So: literary license. But it’s an interesting thing that we should always consider, particularly in our dizzying era of endless content: What is the relationship of story and storyteller, and how does it impact the way we perceive the story?

This is the second time a favorite author in my life has uttered something I disagree with so fundamentally. F. Scott Fitzgerald, in his final and unfinished novel, The Last Tycoon, famously said: “There are no second acts in American lives.” This is about as untrue as it gets; American life is not only defined by second acts, but the very deed of becoming an American for so many — immigration — is in itself a second act.

So with all deep respect to my writing idol — whom I had the pleasure of interviewing years ago — generally the tale-teller is as important in the life of the story as the tale itself.

And now, Dave Mason.

To Ponder

What is a story without a storyteller? Can it still be a story?

Can you think of an example of a story that was told completely differently by two different authors or filmmakers? Speaking of Fitzgerald, I think of “The Great Gatsby” — the 1974 movie starring Robert Redford and the 2013 remake starring Leonardo DiCaprio . Same source material, totally different stories.

What would your life story look like if someone else in your life was telling it?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: