One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 29, 2026

SOME YEARS BACK, when my boys were small, they were out exploring the back iwoods of the house where we lived (and the house where I grew up). They came running up with their mother and they were grinning. “Dad!” the older one said. “We found a baseball from your childhood when you played catch with Grandpa!’

I was immediately skeptical. But the more I examined the ball itself (real leather at a time when I wasn’t using leather balls with my sons yet), the location where it turned up in the woods (where it was protected from the elements) and other things, the more I became convinced it dated to the 1970s summers when my father and I played catch. It could indeed have been from then.

The point, though, is not the item’s authenticity but the thoughts it sparked in my head. I am using it as the centerpiece of an essay about items that disappear for a while from our lives and then return. Which, for me, has become a more interesting notion than the physical baseball itself.

The baseball found out back. Photo ©2026,, Ted Anthony.

So I thought I’d share this micro challenge. Because I see it as a great storytelling exercise that also, when its done, leaves you with something cool.

Consider doing this (this will count as today’s “To Ponder”):

Find something in your possession that you felt was important and that you had for a while, lost for a while, then found again. Sit quietly with it for 15 or 20 minutes. Think about where those thoughts take you — about what memories (even unrelated ones) that the item makes you think about. Use it to think larger thoughts if you can. Write 500 words about where it took you. Blend if you can history, emotion, perception, whatever. There’s no possible “wrong direction.”

Like found poetry, found objects — and our relationship with them — can inform and inspire our storytelling. Item-based storytelling has some of the richest potential of any kind of storytelling. It allows for an interaction between storyteller and item that can go in any direction, spark any kind of thought, inspire us to travel down any road. It’s a good tool to have in your bag.

And now, Terry Jacks.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: