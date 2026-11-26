One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 26, 2026

IN THE SUMMER of 1982, while many of my friends were either starting to date or starting to drink, I was tramping through cemeteries in New England, clearing off lichen and gypsy moths to read the gravestones of men, women and children who died long ago.

This may sound ghoulish, but in fact it was genealogical. For some reason, that summer I was bitten by the family history bug that had infected my family for generations going back at least to the 1820s. I couldn’t get enough; for me, that connective tissue to the larger American story and beyond was part of what shaped me into a storyteller.

North Kingstown Historical Cemetery No. 9, Rhode Island. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

At first, it was (though I didn’t know it then) an antidote to ADHD. What today we call “hyperfocus” would have been called, then, obsession. I wanted to categorize, classify, dig (metaphorically, given that we’re talking about cemeteries) and uncover, and being in New England for much of that summer — the wellspring of my father’s family in America — created conditions ripe for being obsessed. And in the era before the internet, being on the scene was, other than mail, the only way to research.

As I traversed this landscape of headstones and courthouses and historical societies, my notebook and Instamatic camera in hand, I developed tools that would serve me well as the journalist I eventually became.

Today, as I reflect on being thankful for family past and present, I wanted to share some of those lessons in miniature that transmogrified from the mental tools of a personal hobby into some of the mental and operational assets I find myself using regularly as a journalist more than 40 years later.

Grave of John Anthony, “Indian Mound,” Broookfield, NY. Photo ©Ted Anthony, 1982.

Here are a few.

Don’t assume. Verify. Looking back into my family history, I often found traces of people who probably were the people I was looking for, but might not have been. Same or similar names or slight spelling variations, discrepancies in dates and places of birth or death, that kind of thing. I learned early on that verification is as important as discovery if you’re trying to compile an accurate and true portrait of your family over time.

James Shearman Anthony, Last Lines on Myself (1845).

Expect to find what you’re looking for. This is a confidence issue. As a pushy and hyperactive kid, any genealogical foray I entered, I assumed I’d find something good. That made it more likely that I’d stick with it until I did. One of my hugely supportive father’s extremely rare missteps was one day when I went into a library in Pittsburgh telling him i was going to find information about our ancester, Edward Mason Anthony, whose name we carry. “I don’t think you’re going to find anything there, Ted,” he said. I emerged a few hours later with a one-page bio from an 1800s history of Cleveland — because I expected to and stayed with it until I did.

Seek multiple sources. This foundational underpinning of journalism came to me early. I soon realized, interviewing even close family members, that stories varied depending on who told them — and that even deeply seared memories sometimes didn’t match across people. So I made sure, as much as I could, to integrate more than one account.

Go beyond the central facts. There’s a wonderful Substack I follow that looks at family history through neighbors and communities. I had the great fortune of learning that my Anthony ancestors traveled across generations and geographies with two other families — the Spencers and the Egglestons. From Rhode Island to upstate New York to Ohio they went, settling in the same places and forging multigenerational ties. That knowledge expanded my searches to those names, and eventually to neighbors and communities as a whole. Bonus: Thanks to my sister, I learned of an entire graveyard of relatives behind a Burger King. Both remain to this day.

Me just hanging out with my grandfather (1894-1954) and grandmother (1898-1981) in Cleveland in the summer of 1982. Photo ©1982, Edward Mason Anthony Jr.

Interrogate yourself. Since younger me was obsessed, I constantly thought about this stuff and reviewed it in my head. That helped me surface inconsistencies and unanswered questions that may have gone ignored had I not essentially asked myself things. That’s one of the most useful journalism techniques around.

Keep track of dead ends. I never discarded research that led to nothing or to false conclusions. I kept it in a dead file. That instinct serves me to this day in my work.

Sophronia Lurania Tyler Anthony, probably late 1880s.

Bulletproof your findings. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention my sister Jan, who lived (and lives) in Rhode Island and who had done a lot of this research and organized it already. Her work was a foundation of mine, and I both needed and loved to find things that verified and amplified what she’d already found. You can’t do family history without family, it turns out.

Stay organized. I’ll close with a return to the notion of ADHD. At a time (age 14) when my adult executive function skills were still coalescing, genealogy offered me a sandbox to develop them further and to understand how important organizational tools — both inside one’s brain and outside — are to any kind of research success. To this day, I am obsessed with productivity software that will help me stay organized and look at information in new ways.

In short: I think that without genealogical research in my life and mind so early, I might never have become a journalist. And if I had, I would be lacking in many areas that my hunger to learn about my forebears ended up providing me.

And now, Sister Sledge.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my main Substack, Unsorted but Significant: