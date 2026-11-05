One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 4, 2026

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE has one character that is like no other. His name is Uatu the Watcher, and he exists out of space and out of time — a tragic figure bound to observe and record events for posterity without any power to change their outcomes.

To me, that has always sounded a lot like a journalist.

Don’t get me wrong; I have an abiding belief in good journalism, and in the premise that acts of observation and chronicling, done well, ARE a form of action not not just observation. Sometimes, though, it’s easy to lose that faith when you watch seismic and cataclysmic events unfold and cannot do a thing to stop them.

I suppose that’s why Uatu has always resonated with me. Here’s a description of him from The Mighty Thor Annual 2012, written by J.M. DeMatteis.

“The Watcher struggles, as he always does, with the desire to act, to do something to prevent the disaster he sees coming.”

We may not be able to prevent disaster as journalists, as storytellers. Nor, it can be argued, should we. But we can help people understand it, process it, prepare for the next time. And — like the transgressions and participations that make Uatu a fascinating character — that in itself is more than simple powerless observation. Isn’t it?

And now, John Lennon.

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