One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 24, 2026

ARTIFICIALLY BEATEN-UP products are nothing new. Jeans are distressed to show off the rough-and-tumble experiences you never had. Guitars are “relic-ed” so that they’ll look like they were played vigorously in many concerts of yore — perhaps by musical legends. It’s all part of the story that’s wrapped around the thing you’re buying.

But even in that particular “consumer space,” a product I ran across recently took things further than I’ve ever seen them go. Behold the Gravastar Sirius Plus True Wireless Earbuds in a very distinctive and provocative color: “War-Damaged Yellow.”

In short: Cry havoc, and let slip the buds of war.

I was attracted to these earbuds at first because they look badass and tactical, though I am by no means a tactical badass. Also because they have a sci-fi/Terminator aesthetic and were deep yellow on black, my favorite color combo. Finally, I loved them because they were a sharp-elbowed counterbalance to the anodyne whites of Apple AirPods.

But once I saw they were described as “war-damaged yellow” (the company has a whole line with this look), I moved on. Why? I suppose it’s because I’ve covered war, seen its impact, and I didn’t want to invite the echoes of those experience into my inner ear when I’m listening to Cowboy Junkies or rural Chinese erhu music. In some ways we use earbuds to push the world away, and I didn’t love inviting the worst part of the world in for a visit every time I fired up (so to speak) some music.

I am, of course, dramatizing for effect, but only slightly. As someone whose favorite clothes are olive green, who likes Molle attachments, who adores bags that might look kind of aggressive to others, it’s not as if I avoid that kind of sensibility entirely.

But I struggle, I’ll admit, with the notion that earbuds have been designed to tell a “war-damaged” story to a consumer or a user. Making war into anecdote that blatantly does not sit comfortably in my brain with my actual experiences — and actual military personnel I know have experienced so much more.

Decades ago, I interviewed someone about why she switched to vacationing at Walt Disney World’s Caribbean Beach resort when she used to go to the actual Caribbean. She had this to say:

‘When we went to Jamaica, I loved the island, I loved the people. But I had a really hard time enjoying my vacation when I could look across the street and people were living in absolute poverty.”

She’d substituted the synthetic for the real. And me? I don’t need the trappings of synthetic war, nor do I particularly want them.

I love this product. It’s cool. It looks well-made. I’m sure that my friends would say it was the kind of thing I’d like. And I’d probably buy it if it was only about the product alone.

But it’s the story superimposed on the gadget that pushes me away — and, in fairness, that likely brings others even closer. That’s the power of wrapping a story around a product — and the potential pitfall.

And now, Edwin Starr.

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