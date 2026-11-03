One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 23, 2026

AS AN EDITOR, I often find that when stories land in my lap to be line-edited, and I wasn’t part of the gestational period, what arrives can be VERY different from what was assigned or pitched.

That’s OK in some instances — reporting will often lead you in different directions — but sometimes it produces a serious case of scope creep. That’s why I swear by something I learned years ago from one of my writing mentors, journalist and author Bruce DeSilva, that has never steered me wrong — the coaching model, or “editing the idea.” It’s pretty simple but highly potent and effective — and morale-boosting. And I mean that for both the editor AND the writer.

Bruce DeSilva, proponent of the “coaching model.” Publicity photo.

Basically, it goes like this: When a writer has a story idea and pitches it, look at the situation as if the editing starts then. Collegially — gently, even — engage with them. Ask questions like these:

Why did you choose this idea?

Is this a topic or an idea? If the former, how do you push it toward the latter?

Where do you want this story to go?

What do you want to say with this story?

What is this story really about? How should it be told? What is the audience expecting from this story. (These are the Three Stupid Questions that I’m always on about.)

Who might you consider talking to — the voices that will populate the story? How do they dovetail with where you want the story to go?

And then …

Check in now and then with the writer. If they’re sticking with the conversation, great. If they’re not, that’s fine too — but talk through why. Maybe the reporting has taken them in a different direction. Maybe they had an inspiration that overwrote the earlier talk. The important thing is, communicate.

I have found, over and over, that this does two things:

It produces a draft that hews more to the original discussion and thus requires less work on the back end. It buoys the morale of the writer because, generally, there will be a lot less rewriting and “laying on hands” by the editor. The result: a happy editor and a happy writer.

And now, Michael Jackson.

To Ponder

If you’re an editor, how do you discuss ideas with writers? How extensive is that discussion, usually?

How often have you as an editor had a story land on your desk that was nothing like what you expected? How have you addressed that?

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