Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Sept. 30, 2026

THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we explored in September as the air got crisper and the days got just a little shorter. (I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)

And now, Green Day.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: