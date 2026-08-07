Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 7, 2026

I WAS CHATTING with a fellow storyteller in Pittsburgh yesterday about the questions journalists face in avoiding taking stands on contentious public issues — something that’s undergoing a lot of debate these days as we reframe what “media” means. The traditional (at least for a century and more) rallying cry of “objective journalism” is coming under critique as never before.

As we talked, something crystallized for me that I wanted to share briefly here.

I have spent my entire adult life as a journalist keeping my opinions about such public issues to myself — and, I believe, correctly so. Some journalists these days ask, reasonably: No one is actually objective. Why can’t I take a stand about things I care about?

For nearly four decades, I have been absurdly blessed with an amplified voice because of my profession and the newsrooms where I’ve worked. I feel — and this is my own, personal ethos rather than something I expect everyone else to follow — that to claim for myself both a personal voice of advocacy and a journalist’s voice of impartiality would be … self-indulgent.

In my conversation yesterday, this came out of my mouth unplanned:

I believe there’s only one megaphone per customer.

What I mean by that statement is this: If your voice is already amplified, adding public activism — to me personally, and I can’t speak for anyone else from my position of privilege — would feel like taking too much.

Library of Congress/public domain. Date unknown.

I suspect I was informed by a recent rewatch of a classic Twilight Zone episode called “Walking Distance,” in which Martin Sloan (Gig Young) somehow finds himself in the small town where he grew up — as an adult who encounters his childhood self. It falls to his father to send him away:

Robert Sloan: Martin. Martin: Yes, Pop. Robert: You have to leave here. There’s no room, there’s no place. Do you understand that? Martin: I see that now, but I don’t understand. Why not? Robert: I guess because we only get one chance. Maybe there’s only one summer to every customer. That little boy, the one I know — the one who belongs here — this is his summer, just as it was yours once. Don’t make him share it.

This episode had a profound effect on me as a child. It told me to appreciate moments as they happen and not to demand too much, because what you have is an abundance that you may not realize. I think, with my own life, I feel that in the journalism sense as well.

Library of Congress/public domain. Date uknown.

If I wanted to be loud and publicly engaged, I would still have options. But they are either-or. Either I can choose to speak out with my own voice, or I can help people understand the world a bit better with my amplified one. After all these years, I still choose the latter. Probably always will.

And now, ‘Til Tuesday.

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