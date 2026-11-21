One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 20, 2026

I FOUND OUT today that a woman named Virginia Lee Blood died last weekend in Tennessee. At her insistence, though, I always called her Monkey. She was a musician and a storyteller in the best Appalachian tradition.

My then-wife and I met Virginia in April 2001, on our honeymoon. We were road-tripping across the South going to bars, listening to music, staying at chea roadside motels and looking for traces of the origins of the song House of the Rising Sun — in particular one long-dead musician from the hills of Kentucky who’d sung it.

Virginia Lee Blood doing one of the things she loved.

In a dark, out-of-the-way bar in Nashville, we sipped PBRs and watched a band called Mixt Company, which featured a female lead singer with an amazing voice that sounded like the mountains. Afterward, we went up to the singer, who introduced herself as “Virginia, but call me Monkey.” We asked: “Have you ever heard of an old-time musician named Roscoe Holcomb?”

She stopped cold and stared at us from the stage. “You’re joking, right?” she said. “Rossie was my cousin. My maiden name is Halcomb.” One of many weird coincidences in the research for what would become our book, Chasing the Rising Sun: The Journey of an American Song — me writing, my wife editing and caring for our children so that I could break away and write.

We became friends, and we had the honor of being invited later that year to the Asher-Halcomb pig roast in Beehive Holler, Kentucky, which became one of the most memorable experiences of my life. Later, when our oldest son Mason was just 2, we all traveled down to Nashville from New York and stayed with her and her equally talented husband and daughter, the late David Blood and Letitia Angell.

David, Letitia and Monkey: Mixt Company.

We sat outside with them on their porch for two days and listened to music and talked. I quickly learned that Monkey was the kind of mountain storyteller I’d always heard about, with stories that ranged from warm family tales to lush descriptions of the mountains where she’d grown up to hair-raising accounts of growing up in a place that was sometimes welcoming, sometimes menacing.

There were stories about Halcombs and about Ashers (I’d met the family patriarch, Kermit Asher, at the pig roast, and he was welcoming and kind), stories about Virginia and David and Letitia, stories about grandchildren and distant cousins and, of course, the old songs.

I was already hooked — after all, I’d met them through my interests in the first place — but it really sealed for me something I’d understood implicitly all along but, as a privileged suburbanite, hadn’t quite internalized: The oral storytelling tradition, in both music and spoken word, was not merely a cultural touchstone for an outsider to blow through and consume. It was a fabric of overall being for the people who had it inside them and an outlet for the challenging experiences they’d lived. She helped me understand and respect that.

The former Virginia Lee.

Now Monkey is gone. But today Mason — who, when he sat on that porch in 2005, was far too young to comprehend any of the stories being told — is himself a musician in Nashville. Every day he is surrounded by, and immersed in, some of the very songs that we were chasing so long ago. He wants to play music and tell stories. The cycle continues.

Thank you, Monkey, for sharing your history and offering your kindness, and for being willing to extend yourself to be a major character in my book — and a wonderful, unexpected way station in my life. You won’t be forgotten.

And now, again, Mixt Company.

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