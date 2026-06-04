One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

June 4, 2026

I WAS COVERING an election outside Philadelphia in the early 1990s when I came upon an ad that resonates with me to this day. It was a sign for a place called Eyeland Optical, advertising their sunglasses. It showed people with said sunglasses on their faces, lounging on a pristine beach with palm trees.

The caption:

“Book your Eyeland vacation now.”

What captivated me about it was not the pun itself — though I did appreciate it — but the way it took an old cliché (“island vacation”) and turned it into something fresh that was both recognizable and refreshed. (Puns are highly adjacent to cliché reclamation, as we will see.)

A few years later, I was working with one of my favorite characters from my journey, the inimitable writing coach and editor Jack Cappon (René J. Cappon, formally, though he was never called that when I knew him).

Between furtive, in-office (and forbidden) puffs of his pipe and cheerful rants about bad writing, Jack would teach us about how to avoid clichés by shaping them to our own ends. My favorite: a story in which one of his protegés took the old chestnut “politics makes strange bedfellows” and turned it upside down, deploying it into a story about political candidates’ sexual shenanigans:

“Bedfellows make strange politics.”

Jack Cappon, longtime AP editor and coach.

You get the gist. Turn something tired and annoyingly familiar into something fresh and appealingly familiar enough. Here’s another favorite that has stuck with me for 35 years, by Tom Baden, then of Newhouse News (he’d later come to my former paper as managing editor). He was writing about Susan B. Anthony (no relation) dollars and how no one was using them:

In this lede, which is both elegant and wildly creative, Baden manages to reclaim not one but two clichés — “gone but not forgotten” and “pass the buck” — into a context where they fit perfectly and make for rhythmic bookends to the story’s opening.

Some cliché upendings, though, say something larger. I thought of writing about this topic yesterday when I came across this excellent New Yorker cartoon, which uses as its source material the renowned seduction line from Lauren Bacall to Humphrey Bogart in “To Have and Have Not” (1944): “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow.”

Cartoon ©2026, The New Yorker and Benjamin Schwartz. Fair use asserted.

This manages to riff off of an old movie AND make fun of the fact that everyone today pulls out their phone and looks up how to do something on a video. And by subverting the elegance of the original line and substituting a run-on sentence, it makes the twisting of the cliché even more effective and fun.

Have you ever reclaimed a cliché? I’m trying to. I have a short story in progress (in fairness, I’ve been picking away from it for a decade) that’s about the later years of Nick Carraway, the famed narrator of The Great Gatsby. If I ever finish it, I have the perfect opening line: “In the time of Nick …”

So: If you are inclined to use a cliché, instead of just discarding it completely, see if it has permutations that can both freshen it and still fit the meaning you’re looking for.

You subvert expectations AND invoke something familiar. Together, that can be a recipe for the reader to keep paying attention.

And now, Diana Ross.

To Ponder

Here’s a little look at reframing visual clichés that you may find interest.

What clichés can you think of that could be repurposed to refresh them? Consider keeping a running list in your notebook for future use.

Relatedly, do you cliché-proof your stories? That could be one of the self-edits you use after you write.

Check out Storylines’ previous post on puns.

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