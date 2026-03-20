One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 20, 2026

MORE OFTEN THAN NOT, stories are told so something in our lives can echo. So it can be remembered. So it can endure.

Then there are platforms like Instagram Stories and Snapchat, photos and videos that — unless you deliberately archive them — disappear into the wind after 24 hours and do so by design.

I’ve been thinking lately — with no particular conclusions yet — about those kinds of what my father might have called “temporaria.” So this is a post about questions rather than answers, which I do not purport to have.

But it’s interesting, isn’t it: So many people, myself included, sometimes turn to storytelling as a way to stop time. And with time moving so fast lately — or feeling like it to a lot of people — the notion of creating stuff that is as transitory as the experiences it commemorates is something that seems to warrant further scrutiny.

My 19-year-old son, who posts a lot of temporary stories, says there’s “definitely a difference” between the 24-hour stuff and other “life lately” photo dumps that are designed to last, at least as long as the poster wishes them to be out there. This is his assessment:

“Things one posts on their story are eclectic and passionate expressions of oneself, while normal posts that stay up indefinitely are more often coherent stories, more so exemplifications of what you’ve been up to than who you are.”

Too interesting to pass up, too insignificant to be permanent. A recent Instagram story from me.

As he implies, more often than not, I think, a 24-hour post is something fleeting, designed to replicate the feel of life. It’s an observation, a moment that you’re not stopping in time but more pausing to notice, and to let your friends or followers notice.

Snapchat launched in 2011, followed five years later by Instagram Stories — widely seen as a response to Snapchat. Both featured temporary, vertical content that would disappear within hours. By 2020, an average of 4 billion Snaps were sent each day.

A few months after Snapchat launched, its CEO Evan Spiegel said something notable. He presented the temporary content as kind of a platform for the backlash to social media stress — a place where you didn’t have to worry about permanent stuff coming back to haunt you and where you didn’t have to be perfect because it was, after all, just a moment in time that would be shared and then pass. “Snapchat isn't about capturing the traditional Kodak moment,” he said in the company’s blog. “It's about communicating with the full range of human emotion — not just what appears to be pretty or perfect.”

I find the “Kodak moment” comment illuminating. For generations in American culture, that phrase has meant capturing something from the ether of life and preserving it so that it won’t be lost. So by deliberately distinguishing Snapchat content from that, Spiegel was making a statement — arguably to an entire generation — that photography didn’t have to be forever. That storytelling can be part of the motion and cadence of life, moving along with you. That it was less personal archival object and more like pressing pause on your favorite show for a heartbeat.

And when Instagram Stories launched in 2016, a lot of the talking points that the company used were around social media stress — worrying about how many likes your posts got or how perfect your content was. With Stories, the company’s CEO Kevin Systrom said in The New York Times, the stakes were lower:

“Our mission has always been to capture and share the world’s moments, not just the world’s most beautiful moments. Stories will alleviate a ton of the pressure people have to post their absolute best stuff.”

I understand that this kind of content is in some ways a product of the fast pace of life and the shortening of attention spans. But the ethos outlined above is one I really like. The more we can break down barriers to storytelling — and stress by the storyteller is certainly one of those — the more we can tell our stories more fluidly and fluently.

(And, of course, now on Instagram we have highlights — a platform within a platform designed to preserve, protect and archive the very content that’s supposed to disappear. Dizzying — and yet I use it all the time.)

Cats are an excellent choice for temporary content.

Here are a couple random bits of reading I came across about disappearing stories that may be of interest.

There’s more here to consider — not just in how we tell stories these days but how we think about them. We are, after all, in constant motion. And a lot of storytelling is focused on pauses. If there’s a kind of story that can match the trajectory through life, there’s a lot to be explored in that notion. Your thoughts?

And now, the Ramones.

To Ponder

Are there subjects for which a 24-hour ticking clock is the best way to tell a story? What might those be?

What are your criteria, if you use these platforms, for what you choose to put on them?

If these are little visual journals, why do you think people are choosing to put them on a platform that disappears?