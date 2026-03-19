One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 19, 2026

ALWAYS SHOW, DON’T TELL. It’s one of the first pieces of advice that budding writers receive from grizzled veterans (and one that I would very occasionally take issue with, but not right at this moment).

I found a story a couple weeks ago that takes this to a new and delightful level. This absolutely amazing piece from February by linguist Colin Gorrie at the Dead Language Society. He tells a single story in several parts, with each part rendered by reaching a century further back into the history of the English language. The point: to show how much English has changed over the centuries.

It’s captivating reading. Bit by bit, word by word, spelling by spelling, sentence by sentence, clarity and understanding gradually fade as each section goes by until you realize that you’re barely comprehending anything. It reminds me of the old story about the lobster that’s put in a pot of cold water that’s heated ever so slowly — so much so that it doesn’t realize it’s being boiled. At the same time, it evokes the Dylan song “Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts,” which slowly and almost imperceptibly grows faster and faster as the story unfolds until, by the end, it is downright frenetic.

What the hell are these people saying?

Then he explains it all, and it’s just as captivating.

I recommend you read this story (it’s also a lot of fun) and try to notice when you’ve pretty much stopped understanding entirely.

Beyond being fascinating storytelling in its own right, this is a useful object lesson. Sometimes the story structure truly determines the story itself. What this writing says is not the point; it’s simply a scaffolding for making the point. That’s sophisticated storytelling — not easy to pull off, but certainly worth thinking about.

And now, Heart.

To Ponder

How might you use a structure like this — a gradual change that makes a point in a realm beyond the actual purported subject matter — in something you’re doing?

As mentioned above: Where does comprehensibility end for you in this story? At what point did you notice?

Stories about language and society are always fascinating and sell well. Consider what stories you can tell about language that could interest your audiences.