One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 25, 2026

CHECK OUT this photo for a moment. I took it on a street corner in Bangkok on a gloomy day in March 2016. What struck me about it? In a relatively colorless urban landscape, the bright colors of the tropical fruits cut through the desolation and elevated my day for a moment.

Bangkok, Thailand, under the BTS Skytrain. Photo ©2016, Ted Anthony.

This was one of my favorite things about living in Thailand: the Day-Glo® hues of fresh tropical fruit for sale — as it is everywhere across every city and at every rural crossroads. It helps that so much of the fruit sold in Thailand -- the papaya, the pineapple, the banana, the watermelon, even the durian, when cut open — pops with amazing Photoshop hues.

It’s a metaphor, of course: nature, in all its glory, cutting through the murk of city concrete. But I realized, looking at this image recently, that it’s another kind of metaphor when it comes to storytelling.

Just like the “ladder of abstraction” can maintain interest in a story by alternating in-the-weeds facts with elevated themes, so, too, can “color” grab a reader or a viewer in visceral ways that keep them engaged.

The most renowned example of this came in 1939, when Dorothy Gale, her house transported by a cyclone from Dust-Bowl Kansas to magical Oz, steps out into a Technicolor landscape. That was not only a triumph of storytelling but one of technology when it came to the development of cinema. Even today, when we’re awash in colorful screens, the scene still has an impact.

This is really useful as a storytelling tool, whether your canvas is visual or verbal. Visually, the tactical use of color — particularly unexpectedly — can be part of the narrative. Think of all the TV shows where a desaturated landscape is used to signal a flashback or a memory — or, in the long-running show Supernatural, deployed to signal a realm that is not part of our world. Think of the original “Star Trek,” which is remembered as a show of deep, primary colors — a deliberate lean-in to summon futuristic exoticism and appeal to the increasing number of households that were getting color television.

The hallway of an alien civilization in the original “Star Trek.” Photo ©1968, Desilu.

But what about words? Journalists often talk of writing “color stories,” by which they mean pieces that focus on details that summon a place or time or moment vividly through use of description and quotes. That, too, can be used strategically within other stories: Just when you’ve written a couple of paragraphs that deliver hard information, consider a strong and evocative quote or a description that fits the material. Doing that consciously and effectively — making it part of the story rather than extraneous detail — can elevate any piece of writing.

To this day, when I see fresh fruit, I think of Bangkok — and can almost smell it and feel it. That’s powerful storytelling. What possibilities do you see in using it?

And now, Cyndi Lauper.

To Ponder

Look back on one of your recent stories. Where could color, metaphorical or otherwise, have made it better?

How is “color” as a concept used in black-and-white movies? What might we learn from old films in this respect?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: