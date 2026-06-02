One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

June 2, 2026

I MUST APOLOGIZE, because today’s missive is quite self-referential. In my defense, I have what I think is a good reason.

I’m always saying to look for stories everywhere — to be a story omnivore. I’ve been a particular fan of “found poetry,” in which something never intended to be a poem becomes one.

But where I didn’t expect to find one was while shopping for paint in a Home Depot on my lunch hour. I wrote a little piece about my paint-swatch discovery over at Unsorted but Significant, but I think it’s worth posting here too, because it speaks to finding stories in the wild.

What I’d suggest here is that you use this to think about places in your life where unlikely stories could surface — places where you’d never expect stories to be. Try and consider not only the “known unknowns” but the “unknown unknowns,” as the late Donald Rumsfeld used to say. In this particular case, I just started seeing weird connections and let my mind run. Which was fun in itself.

And now, Cyndi Lauper.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: