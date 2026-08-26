Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 26, 2026

THE MEDIUM, McLuhan so famously said, is the message. That’s why choosing an appropriate platform and asking “How should this story be told?” is so pivotal.

And sometimes, the choice of medium not only defines the message but accentuates it — amplifies it even more.

A friend sent me this poem today (the author, Isabelle Correa, operates a wonderful Substack about poetry). I couldn’t stop looking at it for a full 10 minutes.

That wasn’t because of the poem, though it is excellent and evocative. It was because of how the poem appeared. It elbowed its way into something that so many of us deal with daily — an Excel spreadsheet — and used the app’s characteristics (particularly the individual boxes, or cells) to aid in not only presentation but meaning.

In short, the “paper” it was written on became part of the poem itself, informing not only its structure but its contents.

Now, this poem would have been good without Excel. But its commentary on Excel, and the title — “I wrote this poem on company time” — make it part of the story.

I’d be interested in examples of this that you’ve come across in your storytelling lives. I’ll start with one that I’ve mentioned before — David Goldman’s excellent photo essay for The Associated Press during the pandemic in which he projected the military-service images of veterans who had died from COVID onto the sides of their houses after dark, thus creating something that would have been nowhere near as powerful without the platform where the photos appeared.

What kinds of stories can you think of that fit under this interesting umbrella? How might the actual platform where something appears help guide how the story comes out?

And now, No Doubt.

To Ponder

See above. All pondering is embedded today.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: