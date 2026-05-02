One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 2, 2026

IN ALMOST EVERY story we tell, place is a relevant character. Where something happens is often intertwined with what happens. Yet often sense of place is an afterthought in stories, if anything at all.

I’ve always loved the notion of sense of place. I remember when I was little, my father used to read me Kipling, and there was a fable called “The Cat That Walked By Himself” in which the cat said, “I am the Cat who walks by himself, and all places are alike to me.” I remember feeling sad for that cat.

I’ve used that quote in workshops before to show people that if everything happens in places that feels the same, you miss major storytelling opportunities. Place is pivotal, and it can be drawn out in all sorts of ways.

Here are four examples of writing — two from journalism, two from fiction — that I’ve always loved for the evocative ways they approach sense of place. I’m always curious about other examples, so feel free to post your own if you have a favorite.

I’ve also included, so you won’t get bored by too much text, a few place-focused photos I’ve taken over the years.

Near Joshua Tree, California. Photo ©2002, Ted Anthony.

HOW TO DRIVE — AND NOT DRIVE — IN BOSTON, by Sue Hubbell

A world explorer, a man equally at home in the forests of New Zealand and the trackless Arctic tundra, tried to find his way in a rented car from Logan International Airport to the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge. Forced into a high-speed exit decision at a rotary, he soon realized that he had made a wrong choice. He was immediately and irretrievably lost, because there were nothing but cross-street signs, so he could not find where he was on the map clenched in his fist. Cursing the lack of street signs, he asked a cabbie for directions. The cabbie told him he could not explain how to get to the hotel, but for a fee he would lead him. Disgusted, the explorer drove on and, coming to a fire station, parked his rental car in the driveway and refused to move until the firemen agreed to tell him where he was.

—“Driving in Boston,” from Far-Flung Hubbell: Essays from the American Road

WHY IT WORKS: It connects with the audience on a deep level and proves a point: that even the most intrepid of humans have trouble navigating Boston. And it does that not by saying, but by showing with details.

Newsstand, Yangon, Myanmar. Photo ©2013, Ted Anthony.

ADMINISTRATIVE NIGHTMARES IN MYANMAR, by Pico Iyer

As soon as I arrived in Bangkok, I hurried to the regally dilapidated Burmese consulate. Two men were sitting next to chaotically overcrowded desks behind a booth on a terrace marked “Visas.” “I would like to apply for a visa,” I said. The office, they said, was closed. “Could I get a form at least?” The office, they said, was closed. I should come back the following day. I came back the following day. “I would like to apply for a visa,” I said. Where, one of the two men asked, was my plane ticket out of Burma? There seemed little point, I said, in getting a ticket out of Burma before I knew whether I could get into Burma. The two men shook their heads gravely. Soon, they said, the office would be closed.

So he gets the ticket and returns. The follies continue.

Proudly bearing my receipt, I returned to the two men at the consulate. The office, they said, was closed. I would have to come back the following day. I came back the following day. “I would like to apply for a visa,” I said. One of the men scrutinized my receipt unhappily. All right, he said. But he would ave to warn me that his office could provide no staples.

—“The Raj Is Dead! Long Live the Raj!”, from Video Night in Kathmandu: And Other Reports from the Not-So-Far East

WHY IT WORKS: Iyer, one of the best travel writers in history, uses straightfoward description and dialogue to make his point. Nowhere does he say that there’s anything wrong with the Myanmar visa-industrial complex. Nowhere is there emotion or visible frustration. Yet just by laying out what happened in a dispassionate way, he reveals a corner of Burmese society in stark and vivid relief.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh. Photo ©2022, Ted Anthony.

PUTTING YOU IN THE ROOM, by James Street

The crowd was jamming into the depot, and Mr. MacLane told them they’d have to stay back and give him room. “Nobody is allowed back here except my caller and the boy.” I looked at all the other kids and tried not to show off. Then I began sharpening Mr. MacLane’s pencils and put a glass of water nearby. He took off his coat and put a pad of paper in front of him, and we waited for the game to start. The lineups came along, and Mr. MacLane copied them and handed the sheet to Mr. Hill. The Giants weren’t pitching Mathewson the first day. “Saving him,” Mr. Hill said, and then turned toward the crowd and cupped his hands and yelled out the lineups. The folks were jabbering and getting excited. I sat on a high stool sort of behind Mr. MacLane, and as fast as Mr. Hill read off the plays, he passed the pages to me and I put them on a spike.

— “The Golden Key,” from Desert Island Decameron

WHY IT WORKS: This is a story from the 1940s that my father often read to me as a kid. It’s a story about baseball that isn’t about baseball at all. In this excerpt, a young boy named Horace (called “Cub” by his adult friend Mr. Hill) has the privilege of being in the telegraph office while an operator is handling what’s coming through on the wire and Mr. Hill is “calling” the World Series based on the dispatches. Outside the office, eager throngs from town are gathered. These four paragraphs — from folks jabbering to the high stool — always made me feel like I was right there.

Cumberland, Maryland. Photo ©2002, Ted Anthony.

COMING INTO TOWN, by John Updike

Someone driving from Lancaster to Alton would pass through Olinger as a segment of a continuous strip of commercial enterprise. In Allen’s boyhood, the town had trailed off into cornfields, an old grist mill, a creek full of watercress, a great stone quarry both dangerous and enticing in its emptiness. Now all such mysterious underpopulated terrain was filled with shopping centers, car lots, aluminum diners and fast-food franchises. Still, Olinger retained, at least in the minds of his generation, a distinct sense of itself as a sane and blissful medium between the laughable rural innocence of a one-street, one-mill place like Shenktown, tucked into bleak stretches of corn stubble and working orchards, and the urban horrors of Alton, a big, depressed, industrial town increasingly dominated by its citizens of color. The people of Olinger were proud of being where they were, and Allen still felt his initial departure, set in motion by his mother, as a loss. She had talked his father into moving out of Olinger into an old farmhouse seven miles to the south when Allen was an unlucky 13. —“Lunch Hour,” from The New Yorker

WHY IT WORKS: The most explicitly “about place” excerpt of the four. He builds up details in a somewhat melancholy and impressionistic way, inhabiting his protagonist (whom he never names in any of the Olinger stories). The details are likely so rich because Updike grew up in Shillington, Pa., and Olinger was its fictional doppelganger. This one is both entirely subjective and full of objective details that bring Olinger into focus.

And now, Talking Heads.

To Ponder

Look over your recent storytelling work. Were there opportunities to dig into a sense of place that would have helped the story along?

What sort of details do you need to report for sense of place? How can you train yourself to notice and absorb them?

What’s the best “place-forward” story you can remember reading?

West Jefferson, NC. Photo ©2001, Ted Anthony.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: