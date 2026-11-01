Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 1, 2026

IT’S THE TIME of year when mailboxes fill up with campaign fliers — yes, our actual mailboxes, not our email inboxes (though those fill up, too). Messages in the fliers take many forms, though the three most common seem to be a) “I’m a good person so vote for me”; b) “That other candidate’s not a good person, so don’t vote for them”; and c) “You need to be afraid of this, and we’re going to show you why.”

More than that, though, these fliers use all kinds of methods and approaches in the space of a two-sided card-stock mailing to nudge you toward doing what they wish you to do. How do they do that? By applying two things: storytelling techniques and psychology.

Looks like Ike himself there in the middle. Dunno if I’d want to live in any of the buildings in that city, though.

In looking at all this, one thing becomes clear: We’re a long ways from “I like Ike” and “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too.”

I’m always interested in how effective storytelling is used in the act of persuasion. And mind you, persuasion is not on its face a bad thing; it’s a key part of civics and an irrefutable part of democracy. But each year, I’m intrigued by how these fliers use different microtechniques to get our attention — and our votes.

So I decided to review two weeks’ worth of mailbox arrivals at my home in the northern suburbs of Pittsburgh during the recently concluded month of October to consider how candidates, parties and interest groups used different slivers of storytelling to get their messages across. Anything that came before that or after that was out of scope.

Let’s have a look at some little things that struck me.

Courtesy of the red, white and blue

This is the most common thing used to persuade us that a candidate is going to do what’s best for us — and, by extension, what’s best for America. So many of the fliers on both sides of the aisle employ the colors of the Stars and Stripes (and sometimes actual stars and actual stripes) to convey the principles they suggest — among them patriotism, goodness and being on the right side of history.

This flavor of ads, and there were many, all said the same to me: If you vote this way, you’re respecting the flag.

The grass is always greener

Green, of course, suggests nature and to some extent the environment. But if you look deeper into the principles of color theory, green also suggests other connotations — among them safety, reliability and calm.

Not bad things to ascribe to someone you’re trying to propel into office. So I saw a lot of green splashed on fliers during the period in question.

No one knows what it’s like to be the bad man

There are myriad ways to convey nefariousness in politics — many of them associated with time-tested graphics and old movie tropes. Among them: ratcheted-up contrast, echoes of bureaucracy and the ever-popular Fonts of Doom.

Three stood out to me. In the first, the mottled “NO” in red “ink” says a couple things. First of all, it implies the notion that something on paper has been REJECTED, which gives us a whiff of negativity off the bat. Second, it implies the mark of a rubber stamp, which a) suggests the gridlock of an ineffective bureaucracy, which people hate, and b) suggests a lack of ethics and moral strength — after all, what has “rubber stamp” come to mean but a metaphor for a “yes man”? Finally, it implies something retrograde — a stamp from a pre-digital, 1950s or 1960s bureaucratic document.

The second one is less subtle. This was an attack flier, and it more than implied that the candidate being excoriated is a puppet who has stacks of money behind him of uncertain and nefarious provenance. What’s more, the outsized black hand holding the strings — no coincidence that it’s black, signifying mysterious and hidden forces — points us toward thinking that the candidate has no mind of his/her own.

Finally, here’s one more that’s interesting in this respect, albeit more subtly — not exactly a Font of Doom but more like a Font of Doubt.

If you look carefully at the ever-so-slightly distressed typeface, it evokes the font on an obscure, buried government report. Very gently, it tells us — particularly with the red backdrop — that what’s being discussed is something that’s not good. (This assessment is my most tenuous, I grant you, but it definitely had that effect on me.)

Be afraid. Be very afraid

In addition to the nefariousness play, overall general fear — particularly aimed at elderly Americans — is a popular choice.

In this example, two things help it along: first, that it’s Halloween season; second, that the subject matter actually involves death.

It contains, at the upper left, a perfect example of the Font of Doom. It’s shaky and drippy and tells you that something’s definitely not right. It evokes old low-budget horror films, which used it to great effect.

Note, too, the background of dark purple, a classic Halloween color; the giant moon and the bare trees with claw-like branches; and, of course, the landscape of tombstones. When you’re talking about death taxes, this is an effective summoning of the fears that they give rise to.

Here’s another one showing the state capitol in Harrisburg, where I worked on and off years ago. The potential horror here is that progressives will be “taking over” state government. And so the graphics show not only a horde of donkeys — visual shorthand for the Democratic party — wandering the capitol steps but also thick, dark thunderclouds gathering in the sky behind it. I can assure you I never encountered any animals on the capitol steps that I remember.

Just the way you are

And finally …

We love the regular guy. I’ve written extensively over my career about the “regular guy” cult in American politics (and by “regular guy” I mean not merely one gender). And any visuals we can use to harness that sensibility are politically potent.

This goes back all the way to the man who was arguably the earliest American populist, Andrew Jackson, who in the 1820s cast the aging generation of the founders as effete and out of touch — and himself as a roughneck, which he was. Ever since, the notion of candidates whom “we’d like to have a beer with” has been a deeply effective American trope. It’s a great point of entry for a candidate — particularly those who actually do come from among us and are our neighbors and friends, which local and regional politics contains aplenty.

The ad above is an effective summoning of that. He’s in a bar and at a restaurant table talking to people in the inset frames, and the portrait shows him with an unbuttoned casual shirt over a T-shirt, an apparent Apple watch and the thumbs of his hands in his jeans. He might be in office, or he might be raking leaves up the street from you on any given autumn Saturday. And that’s the point.

The one below is similar — she’s our neighbor (which is both true and a piece of messaging), standing in a blurred suburban parking area with some cars behind her. Not too formal, not too casual. Pleasant and engaging — someone being cast as trustworthy and productive.

And now, Woody Guthrie.

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