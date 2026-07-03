Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 3, 2026

AS WE HEAD INTO the United States’ 250th birthday tomorrow, I want to leave you with something to think about: the dominant role of story in the American experience.

I have been thinking and writing about this for years in various forms, and it still fascinates me. And there’s still a lot more to learn.

Near Cactus City, CA. Photo ©2002, Ted Anthony.

I’m going to put it in the form of just a few bullet points, and then I’ll end with a question. If you’re interested, contemplate it while you’re watching (or not watching) festivities tomorrow to mark the milestone.

Here are a few of my assertions.

When nation-states started to emerge, they all shared something in common — hundreds if not thousands of years of common culture to draw them together. All except one.

The United States, in contrast, willed itself into existence by telling epic stories about what it could be and what it wanted to be: a city upon a hill. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. All men are created equal. The Great Experiment.

Three of the most powerful story factories in human history — the frontier, Hollywood and Madison Avenue — rose here and could not have happened anywhere else.

Common stories have held us together. Now our stories have fractured and splintered — for both good and ill — and we are struggling to figure out what stories to tell and how — and, most relevantly, who gets to tell them.

The landscape of storytelling has gotten infinitely more complex with the fragmentation of the internet and social media, and the rise of industrial-strength misinformation and disinformation.

There is a pitched battle going on today to tell the American story. It plays out everywhere.

Breezewood, PA. Photo ©2003, Ted Anthony.

That all being said, the question I want to raise is this, aimed mostly at Americans but also at those who are American-adjacent, which encompasses so much of humanity:

Understanding the power of story in shaping American history, and the power that storytellers hold in molding how we see ourselves and others, what do we do next?

That’s it. Happy anniversary, if you celebrate such things.

And now, Woody Guthrie.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: