Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 5, 2026

MY PARENTS BOTH spent their final years in the fog of dementia, living in an assisted living facility that was lovely but unavoidably bland. At one point several days before she died, my mother said, simply, “I can’t seem to anchor myself.”

Part of that was because of her dementia, of course. But there was another issue at play in the place where they spent the end of their lives: It was aggressively unspecific. Laundry got mixed up and no one noticed. Other than nameplates next to each door, the doors all looked largely identical. I suspect that even I, of sound mind (for the moment, at least), occasionally got confused in the hallways while visiting them.

That’s why I was so moved when I heard about this story in miniature that boils down to one principle: Familiarity breeds comfort.

Turns out (see post below), some Dutch facilities have started to place door-sized decals on each resident’s door. Each decal is unique, specific and in some cases evokes the doors of the houses where they spent much of their lives (no Dutch-door jokes here please).

Here’s what I love about it: Whether one’s mind is addled or clear, the front door is an important place in society (I wrote about the American mindset regarding the front door a couple years ago). It is that dividing point between the outside world and, in many cases, the place of safety that we take refuge within and call “home.”

And human beings, who are wired to the ethos of the front door in almost all societies, notice the dividing point. Imagine how important that would get if your faculties are fading and you’re trying to, as my mother put it, “anchor yourself.”

Some of the offerings from True Doors.

I did a little digging and found that it isn’t just the Netherlands. There’s an incredible website called True Doors, which offers hundreds of carefully fitted door decals for dementia patients. Their tagline is simply, “Helping people with dementia feel at home." Nice, but I prefer this statement from deeper in their offerings: “Transform impersonal hallways into neighborhoods with homes.” I can’t tell you how many times I thought about that notion while visiting my parents across the years.

I feel very much of two minds about the artificial as deployed in senior living facilities. I dug into that here recently:

But something about this door notion strikes me in the best of ways. When I reach the point where my brain is so upended that I don’t know which door is mine, the notions of familiarity and comfort and, maybe above all else, specificity will surely be a potent tonic.

I also want to note another kind of “door” they offer — door-sized decals that resemble bookshelves and CD racks and the like. In short, things that don’t look like doors at all, so they “subtly redirect attention” and prevent dementia patients from wandering through doors that they shouldn’t — like, say, a rear emergency door to the outside. These are called, simply, “The Exit Diversion Collection.” They kind of remind me of the fake doors behind the bookshelves in “Scooby Doo” and the early Universal horror films.

Navigating the serpentine corridors of advanced age, both literally and metaphorically, is a calling that can be filled with anguish for both senior citizens themselves and their family caregivers. Using storytelling in this manner — accessing the deepest, most fundamental stories of home and familiarity to make the experience less traumatic for all — is something worth considering. And, I think, expanding upon.

And now, the Kinks.

To Ponder

How do you think this type of thinking could be used elsewhere in storytelling?

What other ways can you think of to use story to help ease demenia patients’ minds?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: