One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 10, 2026

WELCOME TO THE latest edition of “Storytelling Moments.” My immersion in storytelling exposes me to all manner of little things that maybe don’t warrant their own close-up shots at the moment but are interesting and perhaps useful in passing.

This (relatively) monthly feature of Storylines will toss some random instances of interesting storytelling — and things about storytelling — your way.

Let’s go.

SHIFT YOUR PERSPECTIVE and see a new world. That is true in so many places. It’s illustrated dramatically in a series of images by photographer Alejandro Cartagena in 2011 and 2012.

He noticed that construction workers in Monterrey, Mexico, would ride to work in the back of pickup trucks each morning. So he found an unusual vantage point — a bridge along Highway 85 — and aimed his camera downward. What he caught was a compelling sliver of daily life as workers rode toward their jobs.

The series, “Carpoolers,” eventually expanded to more than 120 images.

We’ve talked about how shifting vantage point even slightly can change an entire story. This is a compelling example of that; the photographs, and the thoughts they spur, would be very different if this series had been taken from the ground. Instead, they show us something from an angle most people don’t ever see.

DECEPTION IS EVERYWHERE, and not all of it is bad.

Consider stunt doubles — those highly trained folks who stand in for actors and prevent them from getting injured. Detailed 8K resolution — not to mention the ability to pause — has made the intricacies of filming them more complex (see the photo below from an episode of the original “Star Trek,” made in the 1960s, which was never meant to be paused and shows a stunt double who was standing in for William Shatner’s Captain Kirk but is clearly not him).

But still they remain an integral part of the dream factory. A recent Instagram post revealed a few of them, including this rather striking one of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and his double.

What’s striking is HOW they look alike, depending on the situation. For some, the face is a closer match. For others, it’s the body type or how they move around. It’s a notable component of storytelling that’s designed to be invisible but here, it’s brought into the light for a moment.

Here’s the whole post:

TIME WAS, when you traveled, you got stickers that you put on your leather suitcase or your steamer trunk. These beautiful items — from hotels, tourist attractions and entire cities and countries — always reminded me of postage stamps in their ability to cram so much cool art into such a small space. They’re products of their era, and each tells a story of distant lands.

They’re echoes of a time when the world felt bigger and those places felt much farther away. But they’re also wonderful examples of human vision — not just the places themselves but how people saw them and wanted to present them through brightly colored, elegantly fonted stories in miniature.

A new book, Hotel Retro, dives deep into this. Not quite as good as having the experiences yourself, but hey — we’re not of that era, so maybe this is the next-best thing.

ONE OF THE most interesting ways of telling stories, I think, is looking at the same place across time. Works like Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite,” which chronicles three stories of three very different couples that take place in the same room of a New York hotel, are excellent examples of this.

In a 2008, a photographer named Bogdan Girbovan went in a slightly different direction when it comes to variations on a theme. He found an apartment building built in 1966 where each unit’s layout was exactly the same, then documented — from the exact same vantage point — how different residents made it their own.

I love this sensibility. Years ago I wrote about how Levittown became the first quintessential American suburb, and what I found was that the Levittown house was defined not by how it began, but by how each family changed it and made it their own.

This feels similar. It effectively boils down to this: Give each human the same blank canvas and watch what happens. These are stories that are so closely bound to daily life — and yet so extraordinary at the same time — that they can’t help but be fascinating.

And now, Nine Inch Nails.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: