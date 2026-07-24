One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 24, 2026

SO OFTEN, people who are outside journalism but consume it daily raise the legitimate question: How come you never cover good news? (Spoiler alert: We do. All the time.)

But behind it, a deeper question lurks. Why does “the media” — an over-broad term if there ever was one — focus on such depressing things all the time?

My answer has always been this, which I still fervently believe, though it’s getting more difficult:

At its core, the term “news” suggests something new, different or unexpected. And I’m glad to live in a world where, no matter its problems, the bad things still fall in the realm of new, different or unexpected. This isn’t always true, but I wouldn’t want to exist in a time when everything was so bad that good things and regular things were perceived as the shocking and unexpected events.

Professor Farnsworth weighs in.

You can argue that point; in fact, I encourage you to. I have a deeper worry, though. I am concerned that we will be remembered as a civilization only for the bad things that have happened — because they are the things that were captured and preserved ad nauseam. It’s part of why I find everyday life so appealing to chronicle. Overall, I think such content is as important to society as material about the wars and the murders and the hurricanes and the bad things that people do to one another.

When historian Barbara W. Tuchman wrote about the 1300s and the Black Death, she factored this in. Even the Dark Ages, she posited, weren’t 100% dark; it’s just that those were the things that were captured for posterity.

Here’s how she put it in A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century:

A greater hazard, built into the very nature of recorded history, is overload of the negative: the disproportionate survival of the bad side—of evil, misery, contention, and harm. In history this is exactly the same as in the daily newspaper. The normal does not make news. History is made by the documents that survive, and these lean heavily on crisis and calamity, crime and misbehavior, because such things are the subject matter of the documentary process—of lawsuits, treaties, moralists’ denunciations, literary satire, papal Bulls. No Pope ever issued a Bull to approve of something.

In other words, the bad things are recorded while the normal and the unexceptional are treated as, well, normal and unexceptional. I think this is an important take — something to keep in mind on the days when the tsunami of bad news submerges all of us.

If you approach the news understanding that distorting factor and how it’s at play, it may change your view on things. I, for one, prefer a world where the things that hurt are still exceptional enough to be considered unusual.

But it’s also possible to cover the joy, wonder and discovery in the world. That way, the texture of life is captured without the continuous presence of disease, death and doom. I’m certain that’s possibile — just as I’m certain that even during the Black Death, some people occasionally had some fun.

And now, Howard Jones.

To Ponder

What was the last news story you saw that wasn’t depressing? Why do you think you remember it?

How can you tell stories about everyday things without becoming ponderous?

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f you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: