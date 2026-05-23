One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 23, 2026

ONE OF THE MOST impressive histories I’ve ever read is by the amazing Barbara Tuchman, whose meticulous recreation of the unremittingly horrifying era of the bubonic plague and is called A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century. I remember reading it in college and thinking to myself that she had, with her writing, summoned another universe.

Many years later, while I reread it on a commuter train every morning on a tiny device, I came across a quote that, if there’s a storytelling Moses, must certainly be on one of his tablets.

Here it is. I’d encourage you to work through it slowly.

A greater hazard, built into the very nature of recorded history, is overload of the negative: the disproportionate survival of the bad side—of evil, misery, contention, and harm. In history this is exactly the same as in the daily newspaper. The normal does not make news. History is made by the documents that survive, and these lean heavily on crisis and calamity, crime and misbehavior, because such things are the subject matter of the documentary process—of lawsuits, treaties, moralists’ denunciations, literary satire, papal Bulls. No Pope ever issued a Bull to approve of something. —from A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century, by Barbara W. Tuchman.

This is one of my favorite historian’s admonishments ever. It is something I have worried about my whole life — every time someone comes up and says, “Why do you journalists only publish the NEGATIVE?”

My response is often thus: “News is the things that happen that we aren’t expecting. I am grateful that what we’re not expecting are still mostly the bad things. If every good thing was news, we’d all be in worse shape.”

I still stand behind that statement. But as my colleague Julie March often says, “Yes, and …”

There’s also this to consider. So many journalists still think a story has to involve violence or policy or weather for it to be “real news.” Tuchman’s quote is useful not only philosophically and in terms of storytellers’ emotional health; it is also a statement that should be tacked up in all of the sadly dwindling number of newsrooms that populate the United States.

Because it tells us this: Not only are we allowed to see things more positively, but the official documents of any age will—by their very identity and purpose—naturally accentuate the negative and the cataclysmic.

That’s a great reality check. Fortunately, in the last century and more, we’ve noticed more with each passing decade (talking to you, WPA) that the “regular American” (which when you think about it is a bit of an insulting term) has more to say, and that it may be just as important as the “Important Voices of the Era.”

“No Pope ever issued a Bull to approve of something,” Tuchman tells us. I love that, and we can learn from it today as storytellers. “Pain points” direct us to things that needed to be fixed in a society, and those are often the loudest and most vehement and most copiously documented and echoed. But those other voices? They may be just as important and just as relevant to any story. Including yours.

Besides. If Tuchman can extract something potentially positive about the Black Death, who are we to falter?

And now, Howard Jones.

To Ponder

Have you ever had a moment in doing a story where you say, “I am assuming this is really negative. Is there another way to look at it?”

When you’re doing documents research and you find something negative, do you stop — or look for counterbalance?

For photographers: I once had one of your colleagues (someone who had seen a lot) tell me that every image contains something uplifting — if you have the right eyes. Do you believe that to be the case?

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