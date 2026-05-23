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David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
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Any totally objective analysis of the last 10,000 years finds that wars and famines kill less people, there is more abundance and the world is objectively better for humans. Only the misdirection of recency bias tells us otherwise.

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