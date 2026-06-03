One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

June 3, 2026

THE ACT OF WRITING has so many corners, so many lexical grottoes and semantic caverns that bear exploration. It’s part of why I love it. But like so many of us, I am constantly learning more about how we write and why we write the way we do.

In that vein, when I came across a recent Instagram post from The Princeton Review naming various literary devices, it delighted me. Not that I want to be diagramming sentences — an elementary-school requirement that surely disabused many young creatives from becoming writers — but knowing what the tools I use are called is both fun and useful.

Let’s explore a few.

Tmesis. What a great tool — underused, in my opinion, and usually reserved for the insertion of profanity. But I’d never come across this word in all my years of writing. Will I be inflicting it on colleagues henceforth? Abso-fucking-lutely.

Syllepsis. Not a dangerous response to an infection. Something better, straight from the extended zeugma family. Use of it will surely elevate both your mood and your writing.

Parataxis. Again, never heard the word. I’ve been calling this a “Hemingway” for my whole life, for obvious reasons. It’s a great tool to control the clock and either slow things down or speed things up, depending on your writing goal.

Hypophora. Another one that isn’t a medical condition but sounds like it. I use this all the time in my writing — it’s a great way to introduce a topic, break up long paragraphs and vary sentence structure. Do I find it useful? I absolutely do, probably too much if you read my writing regularly.

Aposiopesis. Leaving something to the imagination rather than just saying it. But even more than that, use of this infuses a pugnacious, 1930s Lower East Side kind of sensibility into your tone: “Why, I oughta …”

Anacoluthon. Not an ancient Greek endurance test, the anacoluthon is a great way to make writing more conversational — and thus, depending on the platform, probably more engaging too. Because it mirrors the way we actually talk, it can be used to convey tone — and, thus, signal to the reader the kind of storytelling that’s happening. Subject to overuse.

Here’s the whole list of 10 to browse:

I would never wish anyone syllepsis in their tmesis; that would just be unkind. But I do think it’s worth noting that many of us use these devices all the time, even systemically. Having terms for these techniques allows us as writers and editors to be specific rather than to default to the whole “It’s that thing when you do the thing with the thing” vagueness. Words matter — even when they’re words about words.

p.s. Be a good citizen and pay your parataxis on time.

And now, Radiohead.

To Ponder

Since we’re doing word lists, here’s something fun to leave you with.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: