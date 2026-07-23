One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 22, 2026

I LOVE IDEAS. I love ideas that aren’t like other ideas. And I love ideas that make you stop and say, “I wish I’d had that idea.” (I don’t, however, love the word “ideate,” which I find to be grating jargon.)

OK. I’ll stop saying the word “ideas” now.

Today, in the spirit of spreading good storytelling around, I want to share with you several ideas that became stories in the best of ways. I find that by hearing about the original thinking of others, I can sharpen my instincts for original thinking. So here goes.

TURNING MISFORTUNE INTO A GREAT STORY

Shrimp porridge in the hospital. Photo ©2017, Natalie B. Compton. Used with permission.

My friend Natalie Compton, an excellent and creative travel journalist now with The Washington Post, was freelancing in Thailand some years back when she dove into a pool and cracked her head on the bottom. She ended up in the hospital.

So what did she do? A story reviewing Bangkok hospital food, naturally. Here’s how she started it:

I never thought I’d find solace in a bowl of shrimpy porridge, but I never thought in a million years that I’d wake up alone in a Thai hospital with a serious head wound, either. However traumatizing, near-quadriplegia did have one upside. It lead me to discover a well-kept secret: that the hospital food in Thailand is pretty damn good.

Read the story. Sadly, the photos no longer load (I grabbed the one above from a cache), but the words make it completely worthwhile. Here’s my favorite line:

A month after the accident, I took the train outside of Bangkok to check out the food situation at another hospital. I wanted to see if my meals from the head wound incident had been flukes.

WHY IT WORKS: Not only is it unexpected, but it escorts the reader into a subculture that is both totally identifiable (hospital food is expected to be bad) and quite exotic (hospital food in another country most readers have never visited, and the ones who have likely haven’t landed in a hospital). It has multiple entry points and an aura about it that says: “Wow. I never would have thought of this.”

USING A BOARD GAME AS YOUR STORY STRUCTURE

John McPhee’s reputation — and his famous processes and meticulous eye for detail — are well-earned. Years ago, he pulled off a piece that is one of the best I’ve ever read — and helped inspire the way I see the writing.

The premise, basically, was this: In 1972, McPhee wanted to chronicle and critique the rather sorry state of Atlantic City, NJ — home to all of the sites on the Monopoly board but one. So he alternated his narrative between a Monopoly tournament and his own exploration of the city, looking for the one place on the board that wasn’t in Atlantic City.

Along the way, he executed one key rule of effective storytelling: Show rather than tell.

Here’s the opening:

Go. I roll the dice—a six and a two. Through the air I move my token, the flatiron, to Vermont Avenue, where dog packs range.

WHY IT WORKS: It operates on two levels. The first is the journalistic excavation of Atlantic City itself. The second is a framework and metaphor that most Americans, then and now, are familiar with: the Monopoly board. So the narrative pays off twice for readers — as a piece of journalism and a quick barnstorm through a known and accessible landscape.

GOING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION OF OTHER JOURNALISTS

This is the classic example of thinking different. In the days after the JFK assassination, New York Herald Tribune columnist Jimmy Breslin was sent to document the aftermath of the president’s death and its impact. He did this by finding a main character who was both intimately involved in the proceedings and also, in one respect, not involved at all: Clifton Pollard, the grave digger at Arlington National Cemetery.

Breslin writes in plain language, nothing sweeping or epic, and in doing so creates of of journalism’s immortal works in a quiet, workaday way.

“He was a good man,” Pollard said. “Yes, he was,” Metzler said. “Now they’re going to come and put him right here in this grave I’m making up,” Pollard said. ““You know, it’s an honor just for me to do this.”

WHY IT WORKS: Shifts perspective, helping us see a seismic and world-changing event through the eyes of a guy who just went to work that day.

BUILDING SOMETHING WHEN YOU GOT NOTHIN’

In 1965, the writer Gay Talese was assigned by Esquire magazine to profile Frank Sinatra. Trouble was, Sinatra refused to be interviewed and wouldn’t engage. So Talese followed him around for three months, at great expense, and wrote a New Journalism classic: Frank Sinatra Has a Cold, one of the greatest magazine profiles ever written about someone who wouldn’t talk to the writer.

Sinatra with a cold is Picasso without paint, Ferrari without fuel—only worse. For the common cold robs Sinatra of that uninsurable jewel, his voice, cutting into the core of his confidence, and it affects not only his own psyche but also seems to cause a kind of psychosomatic nasal drip within dozens of people who work for him, drink with him, love him, depend on him for their own welfare and stability. A Sinatra with a cold can, in a small way, send vibrations through the entertainment industry and beyond as surely as a President of the United States, suddenly sick, can shake the national economy.

WHY IT WORKS: Kept from the usual tools of a profile — the interview and time spent directly with the subject — Talese sticks with it and creates a portrait from the things happening around Sinatra instead. These prove to be as effective — indeed, more effective — than the standard journalism technique.

BREVITY IS THE SOUL OF WIT

Critic Clive Barnes’ one-word review of an English play called “The Cupboard”:

Bare.

WHY IT WORKS: Everyone knows the nursery-rhyme phrase, “But when she got there, the cupboard was bare.” This riffs off that with a succinct statement — so succinct, in fact, that it’s not only which word he chose that makes the point, but the fact that he chose only one word in the first place.

A UNIQUE WAY OF LOOKING AT THINGS

My colleague David Goldman, one of the best photographers anywhere, executed one of his most arresting pieces of work during the pandemic. Chronicling American veterans in Massachusetts who had died of COVID, he projected portraits of them — young and in uniform — onto the sides of their loved ones’ houses at dusk. And the loved ones left behind? They posed standing in windows inside the houses.

The result: a unique combination of grief, memory and history all rolled into one.

WHY IT WORKS: The giant portraits projected in the dark create a surreal atmosphere to begin with, grabbing a reader’s attention. On second glance the texture is revealed — the survivors in the windows, almost standing vigil to the memory of their lost loved one.

And now, Julie Andrews.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: