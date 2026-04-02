One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 2, 2026

ODDS ARE YOU have never heard of the Mega Marvin. Odds are just as good that you’ve heard it.

And potentially been thrown waaaaay off kilter by it as well.

I discovered the existence of the Mega Marvin a couple of weeks ago, but in a way I’ve known about it for many years. Concocted by a musician named Adam Morford for horror-movie composer Mark Korven (“The Witch”), it uses springs, rods and cables and other metal parts to facilitate the creation of eerie metallic sounds. Somehow, in turn, these riffs at the intersection of music and sound effects create deep unease and a looming sense that something is about to happen — and that it probably won’t be pleasant. At the same time, it’s also, weirdly, quite beautiful.

You can see how this would be invaluable to filmmakers and storytellers. And it has been. Give it a listen and you’ll recognize it and its ilk from various scary movies and scenes where the building of suspense is necessary. Korven has been quoted calling it “the apprehension engine,” a term that I love.

Of course, cinema and other forms of popular culture have a long history of improvising to make plot-driven sounds — going all the way back to the practice in radio shows of the 1930s and 1940s of shaking or rattling a thin sheet of metal to approximate the sound of thunder.

But the sounds of this machine are uniquely unnerving. Why? I only have theories, but I would say that the human ear processes something metallic and unnatural — and not quite pleasing to the brain — as a menace. And in the hands of a composer, that menace can be calibrated just like any other storytelling tool for the purposes of accompanying — and sometimes driving — the action or the about-to-be-action.

How does it summon apprehension, though? I think that’s more complex. If you have any thoughts about that, I’d like to hear them. The buildup of suspense is a unique skill in storytelling — one I am a long way from mastering — and I’d be interested in hearing more about its mechanics.

All I can tell you is that 10-year-old me, watching “Chiller Theater” at 1 a.m. on Saturday nights in the late 1970s and seeing films like “I Bury the Living” and “They Saved Hitler’s Brain” (yes, Gen-X kids were as feral as the reputation would suggest), would have been even more terrified to walk around my creaky house had sounds like this been around then. I don’t even want to begin to imagine the most horrifying film I’ve ever seen, “Phantasm,” unfolding with this kind of instrument in the mix.

@howeverythingsmade How Everything Is Made on Instagram: "The Mega Marvin is a cust…

Some of the most iconic movie music has come from horror movies. Think about “Psycho” (not just the shower scene but the music in the scenes while she’s driving) or “Halloween.” And in the original “Dracula” (1931) with Bela Lugosi, Universal used music from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” and now I can’t ever hear “Swan Lake” without thinking of vampires.

My request for today, then: Listen to the sounds of the Mega Marvin in the videos above. Close your eyes and clock what it makes you feel. Then think about why. Think about the relationship between music and mood in storytelling. Think about how stories are accentuated by music and in some cases guided by it (“The Sting,” for example, reaching back a bit).

Two points before signing off:

Check out more about Morfbeats , the operation run by Morford and his brother, Austin. They’re an intriguing outfit.

In case you’re wondering,. the Mega Marvin is named after Morford’s grandfather.

And now, R.E.M.

To Ponder

What memorable music have you heard in movies, particularly horror movies. How does it affect the narrative? How does it become part of your memory?

What tools do you use to create suspense and apprehension in your storytelling? What commonalities does it have with this kind of music?

What horror movie or scary story made the most impact on you? Dissect the storytelling — what made it so fear-inducing?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: