Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 13, 2026

SOMETIME IN MID-2002, I went to a little kiosk in central Beijing, where I was living at the time, to get some passport photos taken for a reporting trip to Mexico.

The printer spat them out four at a time, and the young woman had a square gizmo with blades to cut each one out. She gave me the photos, I paid, and then I asked to keep the sheet from which they had been extracted. She looked at me oddly but handed it over.

When I looked in the wastebasket by the entrance as I departed, I spotted about 30 more such sheets, emptied of the faces of the other people who had been in the shop to have photos taken. Surreptitiously (to avoid more quizzical looks), I grabbed those, too.

Here’s the one of me, with my face cut out and only my loud shirt left behind.

I kept them all. I wasn’t sure why, but I found them intriguing and a bit haunting and uncomfortable. It was probably the themes hanging over them — identity taken away, faces removed, only shells remaining — that suggested a story possibility to me. But what could it be? It was inchoate. It remains so today, 23 years later.

Now, I want to do some kind of project with them — use them to tell some kind of a story. Will it be fiction — a short story? An essay on something about China? A musing on the impermanence of photography and moments? An examination of negative space? Or will I just use it to illustrate something without actually delving into the story of the “photos” themselves?

As I consider, I’m open to any and all ideas about the possible deeper meaning of these prosaic and disposed-of items. Come ahead if you have anything to share.

And now, Phil Collins.

To Ponder

Do you have any objects that you kept or gathered (or, like me, scavenged) that you saved because you knew there was a story behind them to tell but didn’t know what yet? If so, do tell.

How can objects contain stories if the stories haven’t taken shape yet? If you know, tell me. I’d love to figure it out!

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: