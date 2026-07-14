Storylines

Storylines

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ali karsh's avatar
ali karsh
4m

Oh yeah, these are definite keepers.

I am a collage artist, so I definitely relate to the scavenging and keeping of discarded ephemera. I’m holding onto a stack of used bingo cards from a church festival from many summers ago!

I’d like to see them become four frame story boards with other imagery set behind them… a story (real or made up) of the faceless person perhaps?

They would also look really nice with just different colors inset in the openings.

Lots of possibilities! Enjoy!

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