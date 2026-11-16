One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 15, 2026

WHEN IT CAME to story songs from the American folk canon, my father, born in 1922, had me covered — though certainly with his own Tin Pan Alley inflection, too.

Bedtime most nights brought him into my room, where he would hold court with his glass (“two fingers” of scotch, no more) and sing to me. They were sweet songs from long ago.

Well, some of them were. Alice Blue Gown was one of my favorites, a gentle song of gauzy memory inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s daughter. And the venerable Down by the Old Mill Stream was a comforting reflection on late-19th century courtship.

And yet.

His No. 1 go-to was Go Tell Aunt Rhody, in which a beloved elderly goose drowns in the mill pond. There was One Dark Night, with roots in the blues, in which Old Mother Leary’s cow kicked over her lantern and burned down all of Chicago (spoiler alert: didn’t happen that way). There was There Was an Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly, a nonsensical screed against gluttony that could well have come from the pen of Edward Lear. And there was the Australian dirge Waltzing Matilda, in which a rural vagrant steals a sheep, leaps into a pond to escape and drowns. I loved them all, and my father’s gravelly yet musical voice was pitch-perfect.

But my most favoritest by far was Johnny Verbeck, which — though less popular than Rhody or Matilda, hits hardest.

You wouldn’t know it at first. It starts off cheerfully and spiritedly talking about the titular butcher and his innovating ways.

There was a little Dutchman,

his name was Johnny Verbeck.

He was a dealer in sauerkraut

and sausages and speck.

He made the finest sausages

that ever you had seen.

Till one day he invented

the wonderful sausage machine.

The song asks said Mr. Verbeck, “How could you be so mean?” because now that he’s built it, “all the neighbor’s cats and dogs will nevermore be seen.”

It’s not until the third verse, though, that the whole thing turns seriously ugly — though it’s hard for a small receiver of lullabies to tell, given the cheerful rhythm and tune.

One day the machine got busted;

the darn thing wouldn’t go.

So Johnny Verbeck, he crawled inside

to see what made it so.



His wife, she had a nightmare,

a-walkin’ in her sleep.

She gave the crank a heck of a yank

and Johnny Verbeck was meat!



(Kids typically yell ‘Bang!’ at this juncture.

Now, I am not going to pretend that I wasn’t AWARE of the fact that, at age 3 and up, I was being lulled by sleep by a lullaby involving the gory grinding-up of a butcher. I knew it was odd and mildly transgressive (even in the early 1970s), and when my father would sing, “and Johnny Verbeck was MEAT,” I was always delighted even though I knew it was perhaps a little … off. Which may be a trait of the Anthonys; as my friend Amanda often says of me, “You ain’t right.”

Then again, so many folk songs are warnings of bad things anyway — young women being murdered, cowboys dying of syphilis, trains tumbling lethally down mountains, etc. But even in that category, Johnny Verbeck hits a bit hardcore, rescued only by its cheerful and satirical tone.

Which was fine for me for 58 years until, while driving along a lonely Pennsylvania road several days ago, I somehow got served up by Spotify a version of Johnny Verbeck by The Dirge Carolers, which took away all the sweetness and sounds like the unholy musical love child of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and Allan Sherman.

It is … I believe the scientific term is “absolutely fucking terrifying.” And also quite beautiful.

So thanks, Dad. You’re long gone, but your quiet and whimsical tales of dead geese, cow-ignited cities aflame, suicidal swagmen and sleepwalking butcher’s wives still put me to sleep quite nicely, thank you. Now I just have to practice for the grandkids.

And now, Styx.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant:

If you’ve gotten this far, here’s the possibly even more terrifying version of Go Tell Aunt Rhody from — wait for it — the Resident Evil 7 soundtrack. In most versions, “the old grey goose is dead.” In this one, it’s “everybody’s dead.”