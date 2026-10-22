One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 21, 2026

YOU KNOW THOSE examples of “microfiction,” or “flash fiction” — stories that do the trick in just a few words?

My favorite has always been this one:

For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn.

The trick, of course, is to tell a compelling story in as few words as possible (not something I’ve always been good at, in fairness). You have to have narrative tension, resolution and a twist, all in an extremely succinct package.

A few years ago, while living in Thailand, I received this email. I couldn’t believe my good fortune. It is the essence of a self-contained story — except, instead of being microfiction, it’s something else entirely. Microjournalism? Whatever the case, it’s worth a brief pause to appreciate this gem.

Sometimes perfect just lands in your inbox.

And now, Chubby Checker.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: