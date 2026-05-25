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John Jeter's avatar
John Jeter
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Love this. I think I heard that Lady Gaga named herself Lady Gaga after Queen's "Radio Gaga," which is not only a fantastic song (and the start of their LiveAid Wembley set), but also a fantastic and decades-prescient commentary on radio.

Here's a thought. Put together a Zoom or Substack-video-meet of three, four people and do one of those old-fashioned "radio shows" -- no video, just audio. No podcast. Make it sound like a ... radio show with chatter, patter and maybe even a little that matters. (-:

Love your stuff, Ted. Keep it up. Inspiring. And you missed one helluva reunion.

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