One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 25, 2026

I USED TO tune in late at night, under my covers, with the multiband radio my parents had gotten me when I turned 9. On clear Carter administration nights, if the atmospheric conditions were right, I could pull in distant AM voices — from Philadelphia’s KYW, Boston’s WBZ and, now and then, even Chicago’s WGN and CKLW in Windsor, Ontario.

I haven’t AM-surfed in many years, though I should take it up again. This past weekend, though, I came across a relatively new social network called Gistvox. It is based not on text or video but purely on short-form voice and sound, and the impact it can have. “Radio reinvented,” the app said about itself in a news release announcing its debut last fall. It goes on:

Audio is booming. Screen fatigue is high. Trust in filtered, AI-generated content is plummeting. The human voice remains the most intimate, authentic medium.”

I’ll leave you to play with Gistvox if you wish. I know I’m planning to. But the reason I paused when I saw it is perhaps mildly noteworthy. I kind of want to admit my affinity to the notion of short and amateur audio — one of the earliest developments in tech-driven mass media after the camera and the telegraph (and I suppose the newspaper, if you include moveable type in “tech-driven”) — returning in this form.

Of course, audio never went away. Podcasts are thriving, as are Spotify and Apple Music, and audio storytelling in the style of The Moth and Storycorps and NPR is ubiquitous. We can tell our own stories on audio anytime if we so choose, and have multiple platforms on which to do so.

Image by Google Gemini, based on these instructions: “ Please generate a whimsical, cartoon style image of a neighborhood at dusk with individual houses and talk bubbles coming out of several of them that show not words but waveforms.”

All that said, there’s something intriguing to me about the image of people in their own houses or on the move, recording pieces short-form audio (just like they already do their Reels or TikToks) and contributing to a an auditory community mosaic — or, I suppose, a community cacophony.

It could be nightmarish. But it could also be quite elegant — if, of course, it doesn’t devolve into ad hominem attacks and marketing snippets like so many other social spaces these days.

There’s a song by the musician Kate Campbell that I’ve always loved. I’ll leave you with it today.

When I'm singing in this microphone

My voice comes out over there

Somehow my words are carried

By electrons through the air



Marconi did the math work

And we've got it all on tape

But I'll never cease to wonder

At the strangeness of the day

Meanwhile, I see that dusk is coming shortly. Maybe I’ll try to pull in CKLW tonight.

And now, Rush.

To Ponder

Presuming you’re not already primarily an audio storyteller, What role does voice — and by extension audio — play in the kind of work that you do? Is it more part of the “gathering” process or the “output” process?

What sounds do you remember from the early years of your life? Are they more or less prominent than other senses — i.e., sight, smell and taste?

When was the last time you listened to an actual broadcast radio station — excluding Spotify “radio” or Sirius XM?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: