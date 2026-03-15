One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 15, 2026

BEWARE THE IDES of March, upon which I indulge myself in a small linguistic rant.

Yesterday, passing a Burger King not far from my house, I saw that the ULTIMATE STEAKHOUSE WHOPPER is now on the menu. Mind, you, I like Burger King very much and eat there at a pace that many would say is excessive. But I do not like the use of language here to tell this story — particularly since I am very sure that this will NOT be the ultimate steakhouse Whopper. I strongly suspect there will be further steakhouse Whoppers as time goes by, each more loaded and hyperbolic than its progenitors. I have a deep inkling, in fact, that this is not even the penultimate steakhouse Whopper.

As the son of descriptive linguists, I try mightily in my life to avoid being a prescriptivist. Language changes, it evolves, and that’s as it should be — as long as we use it to communicate effectively, I don’t judge. If the word “ultimate” is now deployed to mean “better than anything that has come before” rather than the “final” thing, I suppose I can live with it until this final third of my life meanders to its conclusion. Even Google’s dictionary acknowledges the change in meaning.

But I would argue that Burger King’s assertion that this steakhouse Whopper is “the best achievable or imaginable of its kind” is up to the consumer — particularly given that I have never come across a steakhouse (in my extensive longitudinal and delicious surveys over the years) that has any kind of Whopper at all.

“Ultimate” is far from the most notable offender. There is a difference between language evolving and language expropriated to mean something it doesn’t.

Let’s take, for example, “edition” — which, me being an editor, lands close to my heart. These days we throw around “limited edition” as a synonym for “something that won’t be around long.” The McRib, for example, is an annual “limited edition” thanks to marketing and artificial scarcity. And now coffees, with their single-source, fair-trade identities as a backdrop, offer their own limited editions.

Did this coffee have a copy editor?

Wikipedia gives a synopsis of limited edition’s evolution:

“… originally published products related to the arts, such as books, prints, recorded music and films, and video games, but now including clothing, cars, fine wine, and whisky, among other products.”

But who edited the whisky? Who edited the car? Who was the coffee editor for the Starbuck’s brew above? Are they using AP style or Chicago style or MLA style? As an editor, I take low-level umbrage. (Have you ever noticed one never seems to GIVE umbrage, only take it? Isn’t that kind of selfish?)

They look pretty young to be retired.

Back to fast food. I was at Arby’s recently (this edition of Storylines, as it were, is not about my eating habits, so hold your snide comments), and I was greeted with a giant sign telling me to “MAKE YOUR MEAL EPIC.” How to do this? By ordering jalapeño bites, mozzarella stick and other fried nuggets, of course.

How is that epic? It certainly is not “a long poem, typically one derived from ancient oral tradition, narrating the deeds and adventures of heroic or legendary figures or the history of a nation” (though one could argue that fast food would be part of the epic poem our descendants tell about this era). But it doesn’t even live up to the more vernacular meaning of “heroic or grand in scale or character.” If fried nuggets are heroic, we’re in deeper boiling oil than I realized.

Fresh from the epic deep fryer.

And because this is MY space and MY rant, I will leave you with these appendicular and questionably estimable additions to our language of late before I take my leave.

Price point. Is it different from a price? Maybe to the in-crowds of products and sales and people talking marketing strategy, for whom it means something that includes words like “demand curve.” But not to the rest of us, and certainly not to the generation of us who most certainly did not grow up home sick from school eating grilled cheese and tomato soup while watching “The Price Point is Right” with Bob Barker at 11 a.m. on CBS. (“And the actual retail price point is …”)

Colorway. Again, a bleedover from marketing lingo into daily life. My son brings home a pair of shoes or a jacket and asks me: “What do you think of this colorway?” I inevitably respond, to his annoyance, “I like it as much as I like its color.” As is obvious below, my parents didn’t have to deal with colorways at all. I envy them.

Low-hanging fruit. As I try to make sense of all this lingo, there’s nothing I’d like more than some high-hanging fruit now and then. Trouble is, I don’t have the time to do a deep dive into the topic, and then I’d be going in the opposite direction of the high-hanging fruit anyway. Stay tuned. I’ll circle back and ping you in a future edition after I socialize it a bit and familiarize myself with the price point of its colorways. Ultimately.

And now, Bruce Springsteen.

To Ponder

What do you see in the retail landscape around you that involves not linguistic evolution but deliberate attempts to nudge the language “forward”?

How might you use such language to your advantage — or avoid it — in your storytelling?

Can you think of any fried nuggets that might in fact be epic? Drop your ideas below.