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ali karsh's avatar
ali karsh
Mar 16

Here to advocate for colorway as a helpful term for designers to describe a combination of colors, textures, patterns, and materials that has been decided on and applied to a product. Now that it has entered everyday conversation I’m sure it’s frequently misused, but it has a place in the world of design!

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1 reply by Ted Anthony
Richard W Jones's avatar
Richard W Jones
Mar 15

I am likely overthinking this but perhaps Madison Avenue's invitation to make my meal epic by adding cheese sticks, onion rings and jalapeno bites is their sophisticated recognition that my life is pretty ordinary and that many of the things that would make it absolutely heroic are out of my control. So they set a low bar. I would like to be heroic. And if I can do it by ingesting high-calory artery-clogging food, well then that's something. Maybe heroism ain't what is used to be. But we'll take our "wins" where we can. At least Arby's hopes so.

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