One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 12, 2026

FOR MANY YEARS NOW, I’ve seen the world of storytelling in part through a gauzy and glowing prism of neon.

The neon sign — a global fixture but part of the soul of 20th-century Americana — has long been an inspiration. I’ve photographed hundreds of neon signs, written about them and the towns where they’re located, pulled off the road (sometimes rather recklessly) to get a closer look.

Los Angeles, 2009. Photo ©2009, Ted Anthony.

I’ve thought for a long time about why this is — and why they’ve inspired so many stories for me. I think I’ve narrowed it down to a few key things. And what strikes me is how these are also components I think about all the time when it comes to storytelling overall.

The Wildwoods, NJ. Photo ©2006, Ted Anthony.

Fragments. So often, in both movies and reality, glowing neon is presented to us in fragments — a reflected light here, a few brightly colored letters there. The fragment implies the scene and demands you dream beyond it.

The Wildwoods, NJ. Photo ©2006, Ted Anthony.

Colors. The deep hues and saturation of neon, particularly in the dark and particularly in the rain, suggests Midcentury aesthetics like Kodachrome and thus points us to both a sense of place and a fixed point in time.

The Wildwoods, NJ. Photo ©2006, Ted Anthony.

History. Because neon has largely been replaced with LED and other forms of less aesthetically pleasing lighting (talkin’ to you, backlit plastic), it implies that it has a past — or is a relic of that past. For that reason, neon has often been used as a way to either demonstrate that oh, these are the 1930s or 1940s or 1950s or — in the same way — blur the time period of a work in question. This is at play in TV shows like Gotham (2014-2019), which strategically uses things like neon signs, flip phones, cassette recorders and non-flat-screen TVs to unsettling and anachronistic effect.

From It’s a Wonderful Life (1946).

Edginess. Even today, neon still carries a noir aesthetic and a whiff of the illicit — fostered by J. Edgar Hoover in the 1930s and 1940s in his crusade against motor hotels, which we now call motels and which he considered to be moral cesspools or at least places where anything might happen. Where would Vegas be, for example, without its neon? The most recognizable manifestation of this notion is in the movie It’s a Wonderful Life, when protagonist George Bailey wanders into an alternate-universe version of his idyllic hometown, Bedford Falls, and not only finds it transformed into an edgy, Dodge City-like burgh but encounters a sign with its new name — Pottersville — suddenly displayed in neon like the rest of Main Street’s establishments. There, neon becomes shorthand for “something’s rotten here.”

The Wildwoods, NJ. Photo ©2006, Ted Anthony.

Today, neon suggests many things, including decay, but it remains particularly potent in many beach towns. Nowhere is this more evident, and more concentrated, than the barrier island in southern New Jersey called The Wildwoods.

You wander the streets of Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest and can’t help but wonder: Who stayed here behind the signs’ glow? What beach dreams did they have? What were they escaping — a long work week in Philadelphia? An unhappy marriage in Newark? The police?

The Wildwoods, NJ. Photo ©2006, Ted Anthony.

Some years back, I did a photo essay of Wildwood’s motel signs. I focused on fragments, because I found those the most compelling. I climbed onto balconies and held onto poles to get the best angles. I will leave you with those today and with a question or two: What does neon make you think of? How might thinking about it be useful in your storytelling? And most saliently, perhaps, how does it make you feel?

The Wildwoods, NJ. Photos ©2006, Ted Anthony.

And now, Simon & Garfunkel.

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