Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 8, 2026

WHEN MY FATHER realized, at about age 83, that he was starting to forget things, he immediately went out and bought a book called The Seven Sins of Memory and set to reading it. For him, that was completely on brand. He dealt with challenging things by learning about them. Many purchases of books about memory followed.

It worked only temporarily. He died of Alzheimer’s in 2015, barely remembering his life as a world-traveling university professor. My mother fell to dementia three years later, her memories in similar shape.

And yet.

As academics, they each left behind a trove of their thoughts and remembrances in various forms — writings, collections, photographs, random notes. I am still making my way through them in a determined but sometimes confused manner, much like Milo traversed a surreal landscape of “The Kingdom of Wisdom” in Norton Juster’s classic children’s book The Phantom Tollbooth.

This motivation to preserve has stuck with me. It has been with me since early childhood, probably in part because my parents were noticeably older than my friends’ from the very beginning. But it accelerated in the dementia years when I saw my parents’ knowledge and wisdom drain from their heads like bathtub water.

And so, even though I can’t stand using it as a verb, I journal. Diligently. Robustly. Probably obsessively. I have done it methodically since 1993, and it’s only expanded as the decades pass. It’s one of the best choices I’ve made in life.

Tools. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Today, I have a lot of notebooks. No, I mean a lot. Too many. I’ve always had notebooks. But I have more than usual these days. Two years ago, I even bought a tool bucket from Home Depot to contain the in-progress ones. They are, after all, tools, are they not?

Some are about personal things — relationships, regrets, the typical journal topics. Some are about things I’m interested in — one with notes about family history, one workshopping fiction ideas, one “commonplace book” containing quotes I’ve clipped from the dwindling amount of physical media I interact with, one for notes about the book I’m writing about the multigenerational house I live in. And an omnibus one I carry everywhere so thoughts and ideas and observations don’t get lost to the mists of memory.

It doesn’t stop with the pen. I use Instagram as a running photo journal of my life and the places I’m privileged to see and notice. I have an online journal that is my go-to for (thus far) inchoate thoughts. Last week, I started a journal of, literally, impressions — things in my world with texture that I capture with Silly Putty and, using ink, transfer into a waiting notebook.

My Instagram journal of the world. Photos ©2026 and 2002, Ted Anthony.

I recognize that this continual reflection could seem arrogant and self-absorbed to some. I get that. Are my random thoughts really important enough to preserve so voluminously? Probably not. But that’s not the point. Though at age 58 I haven’t seen any memory gaps with myself (yet) except for some related to traumatic events I’ve lived through, I am laying down a multimedia trail of breadcrumbs for myself, for the time when the things I’ve experienced start being lost to me.

This was hammered home to me in 2022 when I retreated to a cabin in the woods on my father’s 100th birthday to reflect and to look over a couple crates of papers he left behind that I hadn’t looked at yet.

The first one I picked up to scrutinize contained a file that, were I a religious person, I might have taken as a sign. It was a folder with a label, printed out on an inkjet printer deeply familiar to me, that said: “Inkblots on the Sands of Time.” It was a wonderful welcome, and a reinforcement to all I’d been thinking — and am saying here — about laying down those breadcrumbs.

But it was the second crate that truly shook me. It was full of “commonplace books” put together by my father from the late 1960s through the early 1990s, each containing a patchwork of miscellany that interested him — quotes, airline tickets, matchbook covers, random musings.

I’d like to tell you what I learned about him from these books. But the truth is, other than a cursory flip-through, I haven’t looked at them yet nearly four years later. I am saving them. These journals stand as among the final examples of “new content” that I have from a mind long gone. They are things that he chose to remember before he forgot so much. They are investments in the future — inkblots on the sands of time. They, and their position now with me, are dividends from quiet investments he made years ago by choosing to journal in this manner.

I will tackle them eventually — slowly, methodically, trying to pick up his voice amid the echoes. These books will leapfrog that excruciating period of no more memory and connect me back to things that mattered to someone dear to me, even if they only mattered for a moment of life that passed long ago.

Taking notes on my father’s notes on his 100th birthday. Photo ©2022, Ted Anthony.

And so I continue on my own path, carrying my bucket of journals with me, adding to them here and there as often as I can. I know it’s all probably a defense mechanism, a bunch of sandbags against death and oblivion. But for me, and perhaps for other storytellers, it’s an immeasurably productive one in the end. The raw materials fuel my work, allow me to time travel and in effect permit me to interview different versions of myself that once existed but are now gone.

Who knows what will happen, when I’m gone, to these notebooks that dot my house and the memories that dot my digital world? That doesn’t really matter, I’m starting to realize. What’s important is that I have them — my own personal, analog hard drive of moments I paused to capture. Moments that I’m now getting the opportunity to turn into stories and, occasionally, wisdom. Moments that I can remember in coming years when the mainframe inside my head inevitably starts to fail.

And now, Metallica.

To Ponder

How do you maintain your memories? Who do you maintain them for?

How much of your previous journaling are you using in current stories and the work of now? Could you do more?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: